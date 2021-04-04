Listen: HAMILTON and SPACE JAM Soundtracks Mashed Up to Create a Full Length Album

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

As the world awaits the anticipated upcoming sequel to Space Jam, one YouTube user has created a mashup of the soundtrack to the original film and the original Broadway cast recording of Hamilton.

Created by Psynwav, the album features vocals from Teza Belmond, MicTheMicrophone, StarSalts, Brae, Christine Anloff, Paula Le, and Colby Nishimura.

Listen to the full album below!

Space Jam: A New Odyssey will be released in theaters nationwide on July 16, 2021 and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.

LeBron James stars alongside Oscar nominee Don Cheadle (the "Avengers" films, "Hotel Rwanda"), Khris Davis ("Judas and the Black Messiah," TV's "Atlanta"), Sonequa Martin-Green (TV's "The Walking Dead," "Star Trek: Discovery"), newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman ("Looney Tunes Cartoons") and Eric Bauza ("Looney Tunes Cartoons").