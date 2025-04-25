Listen: GYPSY 2024 Broadway Cast Recording is Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2024 Broadway Cast Recording of Gypsy, starring six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, is now available in streaming and digital formats. The CD and vinyl editions, which will both be released on Friday, July 25, are now available for pre-order here.

Listen to the full album below:

The CD will feature an 8-page booklet including production notes and exclusive photography. The 2-LP vinyl/book edition will feature a hand-numbered, limited-edition 64-page hardback book, which contains thirteen exclusive essays, exclusive production photography, and complete lyrics. The first 500 copies of the vinyl edition will include a 6x11 personally signed color photograph of Audra McDonald in the recording booth, exclusive to the official Gypsy online store powered by Rhino. Gypsy is currently being performed in a critically acclaimed new production at the newly renovated Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street). The album is produced by David Caddick, David Lai, and Andy Einhorn.

Gypsy, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald (Rose), Tony Award winner Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Kevin Csolak (Tulsa), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Electra), Summer Rae Daney & Kyleigh Vickers (Baby Louise), Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith (Baby June), Andrew Kober (Mr. Goldstone/Cigar/Bourgeron-Cochon), James McMenamin (Weber/Pastey/Phil), Jacob Ming-Trent (Uncle Jocko), Thomas Silcott (Pop), Natalie Wachen, and Tryphena Wade. The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d'Alelio, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha Hutchings, Aliah James, Dori Waymer, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Krystal Mackie, Cole Newburg, Joe Osheroff, Majo Rivero, Ken Robinson, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Jayden Theophile, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young.

Gypsy, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway's ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we'll go in pursuit of the American dream. The musical features a book by Tony Award winner Arthur Laurents; music by Tony and Academy Award winner Jule Styne; and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award, and Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Sondheim; choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown; music supervision, music direction, and additional orchestrations & arrangements by Andy Einhorn; and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.

Gypsy has scenic design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto, costume design by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher and three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, makeup design by Michael Clifton, animals by William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc, dialect & voice coaching by Kate Wilson, casting by Jordan Thaler CSA/Heidi Griffiths CSA, and production stage management by Rick Steiger.