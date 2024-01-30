Lillias White Extends Run in HADESTOWN For Final Time

Tony Award winner Lillias White has extended her run as ‘Hermes’ in Hadestown on Broadway for the final time at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Her final performance will be Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Hadestown currently stars Betty Who as ‘Persephone,’ Jordan Fisher as ‘Orpheus,’ Phillip Boykin as ‘Hades,’ and Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice.’ They are joined by, Belén Moyano, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson. As previously announced, Ani DiFranco and Lola Tung will join the production as ‘Persephone’ and ‘Eurydice,’ respectively, on February 9, 2024.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.