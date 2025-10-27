92Y to Present NY Premiere of SPEAK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Leela Dance Collective will present the New York Premiere of SPEAK, taking place on February 21 at the 92nd Street Y, New York, as part of the What Flows Between Us Festival and the Women Move the World Harkness Mainstage Series. SPEAK is an evening of kathak dance, tap dance, and live North Indian classical music and American jazz music, conceived of and created by kathak virtuosos Rachna Nivas and Rukhmani Mehta, and starring Nivas, Mehta, and tap legends Michelle Dorrance and Dormeshia. Developed over several years of dialogue and artistic exchange amongst these veteran kathak and tap artists, SPEAK was born of deep kinship, shared reverence for history and lineage, and a love of rhythm and improvisation.

Though born continents and centuries apart, Indian kathak and American tap dance share parallel histories of struggle and perseverance, each art form deeply entwined with stories of the communities they emerge from. These dynamic, percussive traditions come together in SPEAK, a captivating collaboration that interweaves rhythm, poetry, storytelling, music, and dance. Since its 2017 U.S. premiere to sold-out audiences in San Francisco, CA, SPEAK has toured nationally and to major cities across India earning widespread critical acclaim. The production is now being remounted and further developed through a Works & Process residency at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center ahead of its New York premiere. Critics have hailed the work as both artistically thrilling and socially resonant: Jeff Slayton of the L.A. Dance Chronicle called SPEAK "an evening of rhythmic magic," while Laura Bleiberg of the Los Angeles Times praised its "excellent musicianship" and described it as "a sunny break from our me-first fractured world."

SPEAK carries forward the legacy of iconic artists like Pandit Chitresh Das, Dr. Jimmy Slyde, and James Buster Brown, while elevating the voices of powerful female choreographers and performers. Mehta, Nivas, Dorrance, and Dormeshia are joined by some of the world's leading Indian classical and jazz musicians: Jayanta Banerjee (sitar), Satyaprakash Mishra (tabla), Ambarish Das (vocals), Caili O'Doherty (piano), Allison Miller (drums), Noah Garabedian (bass).

Against the backdrop of social fragmentation and politics of othering, SPEAK feels more urgent than ever-reminding audiences of the universal power of dance and music to connect across histories, borders, and identities. Mehta and Nivas state that "SPEAK is a testament to the beauty and possibility born of diversity and a reflection of the America we know and love: multi-faceted, plural and vibrant."

Performance Details

SPEAK featuring Rachna Nivas, Rukhmani Mehta, Michelle Dorrance, Dormeshia

Saturday, February 21, 7pm

92NY, Kaufmann Concert Hall

1395 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10128

Tickets start at $55