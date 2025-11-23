Video: Lea Michele Speaks with CBS Sunday Morning; GLEE Audition, Stepping Into FUNNY GIRL, CHESS





Lea Michele spoke with CBS Sunday Morning in a new interview, which you can watch here!

Currently starring in Chess on Broadway, Michele is known for playing Rachel Berry in GLEE, along with performances in multiple Broadway musicals, including Spring Awakening and Funny Girl.

She discussed a variety of topics, including the story behind her GLEE audition, which she shared she went to immediately after a "crazy car accident," with glass still in her hair.

"They were like, 'Go home. You were just in a car crash,'" Michele said. "I said, 'I'm not going home. I'm going to get this part today.' I pull the glass out of my hair, onto the table. I went in, I sang 'Not for the Life of Me' from Thoroughly Modern Millie,' and then I got the part."

She explained that only after all that did she learn that she was the only person auditioning for Rachel Berry, as the part was already hers.

The full interview also includes a discussion on how she felt stepping into Funny Girl, as well as her return to the Imperial Theatre, where she made her Broadway debut as a child in Les Misérables, with Chess.