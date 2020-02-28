Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell & Darren Criss Pose With Nickel at Circle in the Square
The cast of American Buffalo met the beloved Nickel at Circle in the Square last night. See Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss strike a pose with Nickel in an Instagram post below!
Nickel, our Broadway Buffalo welcoming the newest residents to Circle in the Square! Don't forget to tag us in your photos with Nickel for a chance to be featured on our page. #AmericanBuffalo . . . . . . . . #laurencefishburne #samrockwell #darrencriss #broadwayplay #americanbuffalo #broadway #play #davidmamet #neilpepe #broadwayrevival #revival #circleinthesquare #fosseverdon @fosseverdonfx #bobfosse @darrencriss #hitchhikersguidetothegalaxy #emmys #oscars #academyawards #blackish #grownish #tickets #firstpreview #countdown #buffaloadin #buffalo
A post shared by American Buffalo (@buffalobway) on Feb 28, 2020 at 8:45am PST
The Broadway revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo will begin previews on March 24, 2020 with an official opening on April 14, 2020 at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street). This is a 16-week limited engagement through July 12, 2020.
Three small-time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed stars Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® winner Laurence Fishburne (Thurgood, The Matrix), Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards, Fosse/Verdon), and Emmy® winner Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Hedwig), under the direction of Neil Pepe (Tony®-winning Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company). American Buffalo returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
We've got your first look at the all new musical adaptation of BACK TO THE FUTURE!... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Thomas Schumacher Reveals Next Steps for HERCULES, AIDA & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper M... (read more)
Australian Actor Peter Saide Passes Away at 36
Peter Saide, Australian actor who recently appeared on stage in LAST DAYS OF SUMMER at George Street Playhouse, Desperate Measures Off-Broadway and m... (read more)
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Will Be Filmed For Future Release; Submit to Be in Live Audience!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, What the Constitution Means to Me is in the process of being recorded for eventual future release. BroadwayWorld... (read more)
Video: CITY OF ANGELS Stars Theo James, Hadley Fraser and More Gear Up for Their West End Run
The West End will welcome a transfer of the hit Donmar Warehours production of City of Angels. Check out some video from inside rehearsals as the cast... (read more)
SING STREET Box Office Opens This Week with Special 1982 Pricing!
The Lyceum Theatre box office opens Thursday, February 27 at 10am (EST) for the new Broadway musical SING STREET starring the cast of the critically a... (read more)