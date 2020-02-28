Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell & Darren Criss Pose With Nickel at Circle in the Square

The cast of American Buffalo met the beloved Nickel at Circle in the Square last night. See Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss strike a pose with Nickel in an Instagram post below!

The Broadway revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo will begin previews on March 24, 2020 with an official opening on April 14, 2020 at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street). This is a 16-week limited engagement through July 12, 2020.

Three small-time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed stars Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® winner Laurence Fishburne (Thurgood, The Matrix), Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards, Fosse/Verdon), and Emmy® winner Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Hedwig), under the direction of Neil Pepe (Tony®-winning Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company). American Buffalo returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin.





