LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL Continues in May and June With Yo-Yo Ma, Gautier Capuçon & More

Carnegie Hall continues its new online series Live with Carnegie Hall this Thursday, May 21 at 2PM EDT with an episode paying tribute to the late American cellist Lynn Harrell. Harrell's half-century career placed him in the highest echelon of performing artists and a roster of acclaimed cellists including Gautier Capuçon, Evelyn De Silva-Maisky, Amanda Forsyth, Zlatomir Fung, Alban Gerhardt, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Yo-Yo Ma, Mischa Maisky, Johannes Moser, Daniel Müller-Schott, Christian Poltéra, Jan Vogler, and Alisa Weilerstein come together to celebrate his life. The program will include performances of Klengel's Hymnus and the Preludio from Villa-Lobos's Bachianas brasileiras No. 1. Carnegie Hall thanks Jan Vogler for his help in producing this tribute.



Live with Carnegie Hall continues on Tuesday, May 26 at 2PM EDT with Musical Explorers, a program created by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute for elementary school students and families, inviting them to learn songs from around the world, building a deeper understanding of different cultures while developing basic singing and listening skills. This episode will feature a full digital concert experience filmed live at Carnegie Hall exploring Colombian cumbia, Armenian folk music, and hip hop. This show also introduces Learn with Carnegie Hall, a new ongoing strand of online programming highlighting Carnegie Hall's wide range of music education and social impact activities.



Cellist Alisa Weilerstein hosts Live with Carnegie Hall on Thursday, May 28 at 2PM EDT in an episode centered on her musical journey with Bach's six unaccompanied cello suites with conversation moderated by John Schaefer.



Live with Carnegie Hall returns on Tuesday, June 2 at 2PM EDT when singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash curates an episode on focused on American protest music, past and present, and its ability to bring people together in times of crisis. Cash will be joined by special musical guests including Ry Cooder and Elvis Costello with discussion moderated by John Schaefer.



Leading interpreter of the American Songbook Michael Feinstein returns to Live with Carnegie Hall on Thursday, June 4 at 2PM EDT, hosting a program dedicated to the music of Irving Berlin.



These new original online programs are designed to connect world-class artists with music lovers everywhere, featuring musical performances, storytelling, and conversations that offer deeper insights into great music and behind-the-scenes personal perspectives. Live with Carnegie Hall launched in April and has included episodes hosted by Emanuel Ax, Joshua Bell, Tituss Burgess, Renée Fleming, Angélique Kidjo, and Ute Lemper. The series is streamed on Carnegie Hall's social media channels via Facebook Live and Instagram Live. A schedule of upcoming episodes as well as archived programs that are available for on-demand viewing can be found on carnegiehall.org/live.



"Through the reach of technology, Live with Carnegie Hall offers us the opportunity to bring people together to enjoy unique musical experiences at a time when we all need the uplifting inspiration of the arts more than ever," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall. "We are excited to be able to share our virtual stage with some of the world's most extraordinary artists-representing the full range of music that is featured on Carnegie Hall's stages every day of the week. They will be joining us to personally curate these episodes, sharing their artistry, personal musical perspectives, and captivating stories."



In addition to live conversation and/performance, Live with Carnegie Hall programming will integrate historical or recent audio/video content drawn from concerts, master classes, and recordings. In most of the programs, artists will engage with viewers in real time via social media, building an inspired sense of community.



In addition to the Live with Carnegie Hall series, webcasts of past performances from Carnegie Hall are being made available for free to audiences worldwide on a weekly basis through Carnegie Hall Fridays in partnership with medici.tv.



Through July 11, concerts from Carnegie Hall and medici.tv's archive of past live broadcasts will be put back online on both the medici.tv platform and carnegiehall.org beginning each Friday and made available throughout the weekend. Each program will remain available to watch on-demand, free of charge, for 72 hours, from Friday, 9 am CET (Paris time) to Monday, 9 am CET.



Upcoming webcasts include performances by violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter and the Mutter Virtuosi (May 22); pianist Daniil Trifonov in recital (May 29); conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela (June 5); conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and the New World Symphony, joined by pianist Yuja Wang (June 12); conductor Valery Gergiev and the Munich Philharmonic joined by violinist Leonidas Kavakos (June 19); Philip Glass and the Philip Glass Ensemble (June 26); conductor Alan Gilbert and the New York Philharmonic joined by pianist Evgeny Kissin (July 3); and selections from concerts around the world by Carnegie Hall's national youth ensembles (July 10).

