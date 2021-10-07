LACKAWANNA BLUES Canceled Tonight Due to Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Back Injury

Tonight's opening night performance of Lackawanna Blues has been canceled due to a recurrence of an ongoing back injury for star, writer, and director, Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

The production hopes to resume performances tomorrow evening, October 8, 2021.

Last month, the show canceled numerous previews and delayed its opening night due to the same condition.

Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson returns to MTC for the Broadway debut of his brilliant solo play celebrating the strong, big-hearted woman who raised him: Miss Rachel. In a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo, Nanny, as she was affectionately called, opened her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion and care. Giving a tour-de-force performance accompanied by live music written by acclaimed composer Bill Sims Jr. and performed by Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist Junior Mack, Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 vibrant characters, creating a richly textured reminiscence that's inspiring, uplifting and right at home on Broadway.

The creative team for Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues includes Michael Carnahan (scenic design), Karen Perry (costume design), Jen Schriever (lighting design), and Darron L West (sound design); with music performed by Junior Mack and original music by Bill Sims Jr. Kamra A. Jacobs is the Production Stage Manager.