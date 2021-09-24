Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lackawanna Blues
Click Here for More Articles on Lackawanna Blues

LACKAWANNA BLUES Cancels Weekend Performances

pixeltracker

Performances will resume on Tuesday evening, September 28 with a press opening on Thursday, September 30. 

Sep. 24, 2021  
Lackawanna Blues

Ruben Santiago-Hudson had a back injury this week. As a result, performances of RUBEN SANTIAGO-HUDSON's Lackawanna Blues are cancelled this evening and over the weekend. Performances will resume on Tuesday evening, September 28 with a press opening on Thursday, September 30.

Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson returns to MTC for the Broadway debut of his brilliant solo play celebrating the strong, big-hearted woman who raised him: Miss Rachel. In a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo, Nanny, as she was affectionately called, opened her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion and care. Giving a tour-de-force performance accompanied by live music written by acclaimed composer Bill Sims Jr. and performed by Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist Junior Mack, Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 vibrant characters, creating a richly textured reminiscence that's inspiring, uplifting and right at home on Broadway.

The creative team for Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues includes Michael Carnahan (scenic design), Karen Perry (costume design), Jen Schriever (lighting design), and Darron L West (sound design); with music performed by Junior Mack and original music by Bill Sims Jr. Kamra A. Jacobs is the Production Stage Manager.


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin

More Hot Stories For You