Kennedy Center Fires Head of Jazz Programming

The Washington Post reports that The Kennedy Center has dismissed Kevin Struthers, its longtime senior director of music programming, marking another significant staff change at the institution.

Struthers joined the Kennedy Center in 1995 and oversaw the artistic direction and day-to-day management of its jazz program, which includes the annual Mary Lou Williams Jazz Festival and Betty Carter’s Jazz Ahead residency for emerging artists. His departure comes shortly after the resignation of acclaimed pianist and composer Jason Moran, who had served as artistic director for jazz until July.

Struthers’ firing is the latest in a wave of staffing changes since President Donald Trump assumed control of the Kennedy Center earlier this year, installing allies on its board and in top leadership roles. Other recent changes include the August resignation of Jeffrey Finn, senior vice president of artistic programming, and the appointment of Stephen Nakagawa to lead dance programming after the previous team was laid off.