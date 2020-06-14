More Broadway Stars Join #KeepSharingTheMic Broadway Edition Set on June 15

Broadway women will gather on Instagram to #KeepSharingTheMic on Monday, June 15, 2020. Inspired by the #ShareTheMicNow campaign, Broadway Serves co-founder Dionne Figgins invited a group of extraordinary Black Women of Broadway to take over the Instagram accounts of some of Broadway's most notable White female stars.

"Black Women have been at the forefront of every civil rights movement in this country, yet too often, our experiences and our work, are erased from that narrative, and drowned out by our White counterparts," said Figgins. "Now, more than ever, it is essential that Black women, our voices and our stories, be amplified, acknowledged, and respected. Black women's voices need to be heard, and I hope that this is the first of many opportunities for us to center Black women's experiences and insights."

Takeovers subject to change and will include Tanya Birl and Laura Benanti, Sasha Hutchings and Morgan James, Asmeret Ghebremichael and Sutton Foster, Zakiya Young and Kelli O'Hara, Tonya Pinkins and Donna Murphy, Anastacia McCleskey and Keala Settle, Valarie Pettiford and Cady Huffman, Dionne Figgins and Betsy Struxness, Vasthy Mompoint and Caissie Levy, Earon Dianna and Rachel Estabrook, Dana Ingraham and Shoshana Bean, Bahiyah Gaines and Sarah O'Gleby, Sydney Morton and Natalie Weiss, Ari Groover and Ali Stroker, Torya Beard and Idina Menzel, Destinee Rea and Elizabeth Stanley, Kimberly Marable and Betsy Wolfe, Courtney Daniels and Jennifer Damiano, La Trisa Harper and Kate Rockwell, Zonya Love and Patti Murin, and Tracee Beazer Barrett and Laura Osnes. Women in the Broadway community are invited to participate by facilitating their own takeovers together and using the hashtags #KeepSharingTheMic and #ShareTheMicNow.

