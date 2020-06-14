More Broadway Stars Join #KeepSharingTheMic Broadway Edition Set on June 15
Broadway women will gather on Instagram to #KeepSharingTheMic on Monday, June 15, 2020. Inspired by the #ShareTheMicNow campaign, Broadway Serves co-founder Dionne Figgins invited a group of extraordinary Black Women of Broadway to take over the Instagram accounts of some of Broadway's most notable White female stars.
It's a SWIPE! The @sharethemicnow initiative is about creating a space for Black women's experiences and stories to be heard and centered. I am excited to present 40 women from the Broadway and Theatre community, 20 Black women being passed the mic by 20 White women. We are creating community and a sisterhood based on equality and respect. We are demanding that Black women's voices be heard, acknowledged, respected, and protected. . Thank you to every woman who has answered the call. I am still connecting women together, so be on the lookout for additional participants. But for now here are the first 20/20 #keepsharingthemic Broadway Women! Special shout out to @emilyannemcg for being my sister in this work! . . #keepsharingthemic #sharethemicnow #passthemic #womenofbroadway . . . Black Women @msdfiggs @tanyabirl @sashahutchings @frostyvasthy @valariepettiford @earondianna @bahiyahhibah @simplydanamarie @asmeretghebremichael @thatgirltorya @sydmo7 @destineerea @misskimizzo @courtneydaniels29 @officialzakiyayoung @ari_grooves @latrisaharper @tonyapinkins @lovezonya @traceebeazerbarrett . . White Women @be_strux @laurabenanti @lauraosnes @morganajames @caissielevy @cadyhuffman @estabrookartistry @sarahogleby @shobean @suttonlenore @idinamenzel @thenatalieweiss @el.stans @bwolfepack @jenndamiano_ @kelliohara @alistroker @katerockwellnyc @officialdonnamurphy @pattimurin
"Black Women have been at the forefront of every civil rights movement in this country, yet too often, our experiences and our work, are erased from that narrative, and drowned out by our White counterparts," said Figgins. "Now, more than ever, it is essential that Black women, our voices and our stories, be amplified, acknowledged, and respected. Black women's voices need to be heard, and I hope that this is the first of many opportunities for us to center Black women's experiences and insights."
Takeovers subject to change and will include Tanya Birl and Laura Benanti, Sasha Hutchings and Morgan James, Asmeret Ghebremichael and Sutton Foster, Zakiya Young and Kelli O'Hara, Tonya Pinkins and Donna Murphy, Anastacia McCleskey and Keala Settle, Valarie Pettiford and Cady Huffman, Dionne Figgins and Betsy Struxness, Vasthy Mompoint and Caissie Levy, Earon Dianna and Rachel Estabrook, Dana Ingraham and Shoshana Bean, Bahiyah Gaines and Sarah O'Gleby, Sydney Morton and Natalie Weiss, Ari Groover and Ali Stroker, Torya Beard and Idina Menzel, Destinee Rea and Elizabeth Stanley, Kimberly Marable and Betsy Wolfe, Courtney Daniels and Jennifer Damiano, La Trisa Harper and Kate Rockwell, Zonya Love and Patti Murin, and Tracee Beazer Barrett and Laura Osnes. Women in the Broadway community are invited to participate by facilitating their own takeovers together and using the hashtags #KeepSharingTheMic and #ShareTheMicNow.
