Stage Version of Disney's TANGLED Is In the Works

Following a recent report from the Hollywood Reporter that a developmental workshop of Tangled is underway, BroadwayWorld can confirm that Disney Theatrical Group is indeed exploring a stage version of the 2010 animated film.

Whether the show will eventually land on Broadway remains to be seen, as Disney Theatrical often makes titles avalable strictly for professional licensing and schools, and future plans for the adaptation have not yet been announced.

Tangled is loosely based on the German fairy tale Rapunzel in the collection of folktales published by the Brothers Grimm. Featuring the voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, and Donna Murphy, it tells the story of Rapunzel, a lost young princess with magical long blonde hair who yearns to leave her secluded tower. She accepts the aid of an intruder to take her out into the world which she has never seen.

The film featured music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater, who have also collaborated on the stage versions of The Little Mermaid and Sister Act, as well as the television series Galavant.

An abridged stage adaptation titled Tangled: The Musical premiered on board the Disney Magic of the Disney Cruise Line 2015, featuring three new songs written by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater.

A short film, Tangled Ever After, was released in 2012, and a television series, Tangled: Before Ever After, premiered in 2017, serving as an introduction to a continuing television series, Tangled: The Series (later renamed Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure), that started airing on Disney Channel on March 24, 2017.