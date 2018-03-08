Kate Rockwell's Album BACK TO MY ROOTS is Now Available for Pre-Order

Broadway Records today announced that Kate Rockwell's BACK TO MY ROOTS will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, April 27, 2018. The album is currently available for pre-order on iTunes and at www.BroadwayRecords.com.

BACK TO MY ROOTS will take you back to the "second Golden-Age" of Broadway musicals. Follow Kate back to the shows that inspired her to leave the sane, stable world of "normal" professions behind and follow her passion to the Great White (Blonde) Way.

Track List:

Hey There Good Times

Bring On The Men

I Know Things Now You Know

Buenos Aires

What You Don't Know About Women

I'm Breaking Down

The Games I Play

Song On The Sand

Somewhere That's Green

Schoenberg Lloyd Webber (or...Two Composers, One Song)

Unexpected Song

BACK TO MY ROOTS is Executive Produced by Yael Silver, along with producers Michael Croiter Jason Loffredo, and Showmance Productions. Cover photography by: Curtis & Cort Photography.

Kate Rockwell is currently bleaching out her brain cells in Mean Girls: the Musical, originating the role of pretty-but-dim Karen Smith, for which she earned a Helen Hayes nomination during their out of town tryout in Washington DC. Her previous Broadway credits include originating the role of Skylar in Bring It On: The Musical, Sherrie in Rock of Ages, Margot in Legally Blonde, and Hair. Some of her favorite regional credits include Mabel Normand in the world premiere of Hollywood at La Jolla Playhouse, Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel at Arena Stage (for which she received a Helen Hayes nomination), and Belle in Beauty and the Beast at The Muny. Her TV/Film credits include "High Maintenance," "Deadbeat," and Sex and the City:The Movie. She is represented by KMR and Industry Entertainment

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is one of the preeminent theatrical record labels to produce original cast albums for major Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), Allegiance and Disaster! among others. Recent releases include Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief, The Visit, Doctor Zhivago, Side Show (2014 revival), Bonnie & Clyde, Big Fish and NBC's television events, The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live!. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 BELOW" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Frank Wildhorn and Friends, Micky Dolenz and many others. Most recently, Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) as a response to the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. The all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love" (recorded at NYC's Avatar Studios on Wednesday, June 15, 2016) has been downloaded more than 65k times and raised over $100k to date and counting, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the GLBT Center of Central Florida. Additionally, the song reached No. 1 on the iTunes song chart in its first week of release and broke into the Billboard Top 100 with no commercial radio play. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

Photo Credit: Curtis and Cort

Related Articles