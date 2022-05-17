Kate Rockwell & Maya Days to Star in Reading of New Musical FOUNTAIN OF YOU at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present a special concert reading of the new musical, Fountain of You, on Monday May 23 at 9:30 PM. Fountain of You features book and lyrics by Tasha Gordon-Solmon and music by Faye Chiao, and stars Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Bring it On The Musical) and Maya Days (Rent, Aida). The show is an irreverent, feminist musical satirizing our preoccupation with youth and beauty, and the patriarchal system underlying it all. When a thirty-something actress is suddenly aged out of the industry, she undergoes an unconventional spa procedure in the hopes of getting her old life back. But it sets her on a whole new path to achieve true power and equality... at a cost. Tickets are available HERE.

The cast also features Chris Collins-Pisano, Caitlin Ort, Maria Sylvia Norris, and Allie Re. The piece is directed by Chloe Treat, with musical direction Or Matias.

Fountain of You will be presented on Monday, May 23 at 9:30 PM. Tickets are $15-49 at the door or online at The Green Room 42. Livestream tickets are also available. For additional information visit: www.facebook.com/FountainofYouMusical

The Green Room 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, is the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.

BIOS

Kate Rockwell (Kristen) starred as the original Karen Smith in Mean Girls: The Musical at the August Wilson Theater, which garnered her a Drama Desk Nomination. A natural brunette, her previous Broadway dumb blondes include originating the role of Skylar in Bring It On: The Musical, as well as roles in Rock of Ages, Hair, and Legally Blonde. She's also been seen recently as Anna in Amazon Prime's Harlem and Nina Bennett on Fox's Almost Family, and on High Maintenance, Deadbeat, and Sex and the City: the Movie. Some select regional theater highlights include Maria Von Trapp in The Sound of Music (Muny), Carrie Piperidge in Carousel (Arena Stages), Belle in Beauty and the Beast (Muny), and Mabel Normand in the world premiere of Hollywood (La Jolla Playhouse). Rockwell released her debut solo album, Back To My Roots, in 2018 on Broadway Records, and has performed her solo concert by the same name at Birdland Jazz Club, City Winery, and other venues in NYC.

Maya Days (Angelica) made her Broadway debut as Mimi in Rent after appearing in the same role in the West End in London. On Broadway, she played Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar and the tour-de-force role of Aida in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida. Off-Broadway, she starred in Once Around the Sun and No Strings, directed by Anne Reinking at City Center. On television, she appeared on Law and Order, Barbershop, Blue Bloods and in a recurring role on Damages opposite Glenn Close. As a Jive recording artist, she toured the world with three top-10 hits including the #1 single "Feel It" (which was the promotional song for the World Cup and featured on Showtime's Queer as Folk). With Gabry Ponte, she recorded "Sexy DJ," which became an international dance/pop hit. She has performed live at, among other venues, Feinstein's, Lincoln Center, and Carnegie Hall, where she starred, along with Robert Redford, in an evening entitled "The Way of the Rain" written by artist Sibylle Szaggars Redford.

Tasha Gordon-Solmon's (Book & Lyrics) plays and musicals have been produced and developed at the Humana Festival of New American Plays, Clubbed Thumb, Northern Stage, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, The Playwrights Realm, Ars Nova, The Perry Mansfield New Works Festival and The Flea. Tasha is a recipient of the Dramatist Guild Fellowship, the Playwrights Realm Fellowship, a Puffin Foundation Grant, and an AFO Solo Collective Residency. She has received residencies at Barrington Stage Company, The Millay Colony, Bethany Arts Community and Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. Tasha is a New Georges Affiliated Artist, and a member of the BMI Workshop and the TNNY Musical Theater Writers Lab.

Faye Chiao (Music) is a composer and performer of theater, opera, and concert music. Chiao's work has been commissioned, produced and developed by Houston Grand Opera, Two River Theater, Syracuse Stage, Kenyon College, Prospect Theater, The Playwrights Realm and The Z Theater. Chiao is a member of Theatre Now New York's Musical Writers Lab (tnny.org) and holds degrees from The Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University. www.FayeChiao.com

Chloe Treat (Director) is a New York-based director and choreographer. Born and raised in the great, if not wildly problematic state of Texas; she directs and choreographs big ass musicals. Some of the things she cares about, in no particular order, are: improving the representation of women on stage and in creative teams, breaking cycles of abuse in theater training, dream ballets, golden age musicals, and country music! She's also worked on a lot of impressive shows but reading a list is boring. If you're really dying to know about her many notable achievements, they are listed on her website: www.chloe-treat.com.