KINKY BOOTS' Todrick Hall Talks Cameo in New Taylor Swift Video: 'Hardest Secret Ever to Keep'

In a new interview with INSTANT, Youtube star and Broadway alum TODRICK Hall dishes on his experience starring in Taylor Swift's just-released music video "Look What You Made Me Do." "It was the hardest secret ever to keep," says the KINKY BOOTS star of the video which was filmed in May. "But I know how I am as an artist and when I'm creating stuff, even if it's just on my Youtube channel, I don't want anyone to tell anything, I don't want anybody to post a Snapchat or a picture."

Speaking on the Hollywood A-listers who also appear in the project, Hall shares, "I think it speaks volumes of what type of a person Taylor is as a human being, as an artist, that she was able to get all of these people on a set, shoot an epic - what I don't even want to call a music video because it's more of a movie at this point - and get them to not say anything." He adds, "People just really were excited, and I was more excited to see the reaction of people online than to tell people. So I didn't even tell people that were very, very close to me; like my own family didn't know."



Asked for his interpretation of the meaning behind the song's title, the former AMERICAN IDOL contestant offers, "I'm assuming what she means by that is: You made me break every record, you made me out-sell everyone. You made me hire the best backup dancers in the world, you made me come out of a grave, you made me tilt a bunch of tombstones at one time - that choreography was like a flashmob of tombstones; it was really, really cool. That's what they made her do."



Todrick Hall most recently appeared on Broadway in the role of 'Lola' in KINKY BOOTS. His other Broadway credits include MEMPHIS and THE COLOR PURPLE.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

