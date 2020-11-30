Joshua Henry and More to Take Part in FIRST ROUND'S ON ME Virtual Fundraiser

Claim Our Space Now is in the midst of their inaugural Giving Tuesday fundraising campaign! The money raised through the end of the year will be supporting the non-profit organization's operations in 2021 and more specifically, the launch of their major initiative, Project FROM.

Inspired by individual acts of generosity during the global pandemic, Project FROM will carry out the mission of benefiting the most disadvantaged communities in New York City and across the country. The work begins by forging change in the following areas: Mental health resources in the Black community, prison reform, and food and housing security.

Any individual who donates to Project FROM will be invited to join Claim Our Space Now on December 1st at 8 PM for "First Round's On Me," an exciting evening of performances, inspiration, education, and celebration of the meaningful work the community has accomplished since the organization's founding. The event is being presented by Olivia Charmaine Morris, the Founder and CEO of Black Monarch Entertainment, and will feature guests such as Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry ("Hamilton"), North Carolina Representative Vernetta Alston, actress and advocate Alexandra Grey (Amazon Prime's "Transparent", HBO's "Equal"), and more!

The virtual event will honor Ianne Field Stewart (founder of The Okra Project), Rosemary Ketchum (a member of the City Council of Wheeling, West Virginia representing Ward 3), and Broadway For Racial Justice (a non-profit organization that fights for racial justice and equity for BIPOC in the Broadway and Theatre community at large).

A portion of proceeds from the campaign will be given to SisterLoveInc., the first women's HIV/AIDS and Reproductive Justice organization in the southeastern United States which serves communities in South Africa in honor of World AIDS Day.

You can find more information about the event and VIP benefits, along with details about Project FROM on Claim Our Space Now's GiveButter page (givebutter.com/COSpace).

You can also text COSGT to (202) 858-1233 at any time to donate. "Any amount helps, and are so grateful for your generosity and belief in Claim Our Space Now, as we look forward to a new year of rallying our communities to create change and fight for all Black lives," says Claim Our Space Now.

"The goal of Project FROM is to become an indelible resource for communities all over the country that have been historically disenfranchised for generations. At Claim Our Space Now, we believe that building psychological safety and trust is essential. We've seen major success in this through our Claim the Vote initiative, which was able to guarantee over $100,000 in national federal aid to these communities across 5 states -- and our work doesn't stop there. Our hope is that Project FROM becomes a trusted resource to BIPOC folx not only here in New York, but also throughout the US," says Claim Our Space Now co-founder and Chair Dimitri Moïse.

