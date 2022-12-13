Jordan E. Cooper Launches Campaign to Save AIN'T NO MO' the Week of its Closing

Last week, it was announced by producer Lee Daniels that the Broadway production of Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' will play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, December 18 at the Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th St.). Jordan E. Cooper, the youngest Black American playwright in the history of Broadway, penned an open letter and has launched the #saveAINTNOMO campaign in efforts to prolong the show's run and boost ticket sales.

Numerous notable names have joined in to support Ain't No Mo'. An "After the Flight" Talkback hosted by co-producer Lena Waithe will take place today, Tuesday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m. Plus, co-producer RuPaul will host a special performance on Thursday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have bought out a performance this week to show their support

Ain't No Mo' will have played 22 preview performances and 21 performances through December 18, 2022.

Having premiered to overwhelming acclaim at The Public Theater, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism ... by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?" The answer comes in the form of an outrageous and high-octane comedy about being Black in today's America. From the mischievous mind of Jordan E. Cooper ("The Ms. Pat Show"), Ain't No Mo' seamlessly blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater to leave audiences crying with laughter-and thinking through the tears.

Ain't No Mo's co-producing team includes BET: Black Entertainment Television, Len Blavatnik, Ron Burkle, Aryeh B. Bourkoff, Dwyane Wade, under his production company 59th & Prairie Entertainment, RuPaul Charles, Gabrielle Union under her I'll Have Another Productions, Tucker Tooley Entertainment, Ann Cox, Gina Purlia, Bob Yari, Marvin Peart, Colleen Camp, Marvet Britto, Jeremy Green, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins, Jeremy O. Harris and CJ Uzomah and The Public Theater.

The cast includes Jordan E. Cooper as Peaches, Fedna Jacquet (Passenger #1), Marchánt Davis (Passenger #2), Shannon Matesky (Passenger #3), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Passenger #4), and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Passenger #5). Understudies are Nik Alexander (u/s Peaches & Passenger #2), Jasminn Johnson (u/s Passenger #3 & Passenger #4), Michael Rishawn (u/s Passenger #2 & Peaches), Kedren Spencer (u/s Passenger #5 & Passenger #1), Brennie Tellu (u/s Passenger #4 & Passenger #5), and Emma Van Lare (u/s Passenger #1 & Passenger #3).

The design team for Ain't No Mo' includes three-time Tony Award® winner Scott Pask (scenic design), two-time Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams (co-sound design), and Mia M. Neal (wig design). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers and General Management.

AN OPEN LETTER FROM PLAYWRIGHT JORDAN E. COOPER

Ain't No Mo' needs your help! It's a new original play that's BLACK AF, which are both things that make it hard to sell on Broadway. Now they've posted an eviction notice, we "must close" December 18th. But thank God black people are immune to eviction notices. The Wiz got one on Opening Night in 1974, but audiences turned that around and it ended up running for four years. This show is THRILLING audiences night after night and has been acclaimed by critics, but it hasn't had time to reflect in our ticket sales. People are coming and calling it the best theatrical experience of their life, but traditional Broadway marketing doesn't work for this kind of show. We're doing something new on Broadway but is Broadway ready? I believe great things happen in this world when the world ain't ready. Help us get it ready by spreading the word and showing up to support. If you have the means, please BUY A TICKET to see "The Best New Play On Broadway" (The Wrap). If you don't have the means, we've worked hard to make it accessible with an average ticket price of $50. If you can sponsor someone, please do. We need all hands on deck with urgency. In the name of art, in the name of resistance, in the name of we belong here too, in the name of every story telling ancestor who ever graced a Broadway stage or was told they never could, BUY A TICKET and come have church with us. Radical Black work belongs on Broadway too. #saveAINTNOMO