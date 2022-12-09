AIN'T NO MO' To Close On Broadway, December 18

Today, producer Lee Daniels announced that the history-making and critically-acclaimed Broadway production of Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' will play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, December 18 at the Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th St.). Jordan E. Cooper has made history as the youngest Black American playwright on Broadway. Ain't No Mo' is directed by Stevie-Walker Webb.

Ain't No Mo' will have played 22 preview performances and 21 performances through December 18, 2022.

Tickets for the remaining performances are available via www.aintnomobway.com, www.telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200.

Notable names that attended Ain't No Mo' included Queen Latifah, Tamron Hall, Gayle King, Monique, Clive Davis, Eric Holder, Matthew Broderick, Deborah Cox, Katie Holmes and more.

Lee Daniels said: "When I first saw Ain't No Mo', it shook me to my core. I know firsthand how this world - and industry - doesn't always embrace our stories and I vowed to do everything I could to bring Jordan's riveting play written in his distinct voice and perspective to Broadway. It was my intention to make history with this play. I'm proud to say we did. Jordan E. Cooper is now the youngest Black American playwright in Broadway history with Ain't No Mo'. I couldn't be more proud of our magnificent cast and crew. This is not the end."

Having premiered to overwhelming acclaim at The Public Theater, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism ... by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?" The answer comes in the form of an outrageous and high-octane comedy about being Black in today's America. From the mischievous mind of Jordan E. Cooper ("The Ms. Pat Show"), Ain't No Mo' seamlessly blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater to leave audiences crying with laughter-and thinking through the tears.

Ain't No Mo's co-producing team includes BET: Black Entertainment Television, Len Blavatnik, Ron Burkle, Aryeh B. Bourkoff, Dwyane Wade, under his production company 59th & Prairie Entertainment, RuPaul Charles, Gabrielle Union under her I'll Have Another Productions, Tucker Tooley Entertainment, Ann Cox, Gina Purlia, Bob Yari, Marvin Peart, Colleen Camp, Marvet Britto, Jeremy Green, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins, Jeremy O. Harris and CJ Uzomah and The Public Theater.

The cast includes Jordan E. Cooper as Peaches, Fedna Jacquet (Passenger #1), Marchánt Davis (Passenger #2), Shannon Matesky (Passenger #3), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Passenger #4), and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Passenger #5). Understudies are Nik Alexander (u/s Peaches & Passenger #2), Jasminn Johnson (u/s Passenger #3 & Passenger #4), Michael Rishawn (u/s Passenger #2 & Peaches), Kedren Spencer (u/s Passenger #5 & Passenger #1), Brennie Tellu (u/s Passenger #4 & Passenger #5), and Emma Van Lare (u/s Passenger #1 & Passenger #3).

The design team for Ain't No Mo' includes three-time Tony Award® winner Scott Pask (scenic design), two-time Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams (co-sound design), and Mia M. Neal (wig design). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers and General Management.