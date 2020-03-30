Jazz at Lincoln to Present SKAIN'S DOMAIN: AN INTIMATE WEEKLY CONVERSATION

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

On March 30, beginning at 9:00p.m. EDT, Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis will host "Skain's Domain: An Intimate Weekly Conversation," a live Zoom video chat open to the public.

Tonight, Monday, March 30, 2020, Wynton will be joined by guests Paquito D'Rivera, Jeff Hamilton, Christian McBride, and Veronica Swift.

Wynton will host "Skain's Domain: An Intimate Weekly Conversation" every Monday at 9:00p.m. EDT through June 1, 2020.

Skain's Domain: An Intimate Weekly Conversation" is open and free to the public. Guests are required to register by visiting https://a.jazz.org/skainsdomain.

Although our hall may temporarily be dark to audiences, we at Jazz at Lincoln Center are providing resources for cultural nourishment and comfort in these uncertain times. Since 2014, Jazz at Lincoln Center has developed a wealth of audio recordings, video footage, music charts, photos, writings, and interactive material to serve its growing audience of fans, musicians, educators, advocates, students, and scholars.

Jazz at Lincoln Center is making available a robust, curated and frequently updated program of offerings to reach people all over the world and bring the healing power of jazz into homes and communities.

These will be shared for free throughout the entirety of the pandemic with JALC's growing global community of 2 million people, to share in-turn with their friends, family, fans, supporters, companies, and constituencies.

