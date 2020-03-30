Jazz at Lincoln to Present SKAIN'S DOMAIN: AN INTIMATE WEEKLY CONVERSATION
On March 30, beginning at 9:00p.m. EDT, Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis will host "Skain's Domain: An Intimate Weekly Conversation," a live Zoom video chat open to the public.
Tonight, Monday, March 30, 2020, Wynton will be joined by guests Paquito D'Rivera, Jeff Hamilton, Christian McBride, and Veronica Swift.
Wynton will host "Skain's Domain: An Intimate Weekly Conversation" every Monday at 9:00p.m. EDT through June 1, 2020.
Skain's Domain: An Intimate Weekly Conversation" is open and free to the public. Guests are required to register by visiting https://a.jazz.org/skainsdomain.
Although our hall may temporarily be dark to audiences, we at Jazz at Lincoln Center are providing resources for cultural nourishment and comfort in these uncertain times. Since 2014, Jazz at Lincoln Center has developed a wealth of audio recordings, video footage, music charts, photos, writings, and interactive material to serve its growing audience of fans, musicians, educators, advocates, students, and scholars.
Jazz at Lincoln Center is making available a robust, curated and frequently updated program of offerings to reach people all over the world and bring the healing power of jazz into homes and communities.
These will be shared for free throughout the entirety of the pandemic with JALC's growing global community of 2 million people, to share in-turn with their friends, family, fans, supporters, companies, and constituencies.
Jazz at Lincoln Center proudly acknowledges its major corporate partners: Bloomberg Philanthropies, Brooks Brothers, The Coca-Cola Company, Con Edison, Entergy, SiriusXM, and Steinway & Sons.
Generous support for the 2019-2020 Jazz at Lincoln Center Season is made possible in part by Helen and Robert Appel, the Arnhold Family, Diana and Joe DiMenna, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.
Additional information may be found on jazz.org | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | Livestream
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Jerusalem Post has reported that Lin-Manuel Miranda broke up an argument between quarantined Israeli journalists. What were they fighting about? W... (read more)
Breaking: SMASH Star Katharine McPhee Is 'Probably' Team Ivy; Megan Hilty Responds!
In a shocking turn of events, SMASH star Katharine McPhee has revealed her status as a tentative member of Team Ivy. ... (read more)
PBS Streams Shows From Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances Series For Free
PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances series, for a limited time.... (read more)
WAITRESS in London to Close Permanently
The West End production of Waitress, which recently temporarily closed due to the current health crisis, has announced via Twitter and their website, ... (read more)
New York City Center Cancels Remainder of 2019-2020 Season
New York City Center has canceled the remainder of the 2019–2020 season including Encores! Thoroughly Modern Millie.... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Colleen Ballinger in STARS IN THE HOUSE Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky
Stars in The House continues tonight (8pm) with Miranda Sings/Colleen Ballinger.... (read more)