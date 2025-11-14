Listen: Jasmine Amy Rogers Duets with Dan Seals in 'My Baby’s Got Good Timing'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony-nominated, Broadway star Jasmine Amy Rogers is the latest collaborator in a series of duets with the late multi-genre great, Dan Seals. The reimagined version of “My Baby’s Got Good Timing" from Rogers and Seals is now available from the record label Melody Place.

Written by Seals and Country Music Hall of Fame member Bob McDill, the tune originally appeared on Seals’ 1984 album, San Antone. Dedicated to the woman who was always there, Seals sings about her “good timing” and natural instinct of knowing when he needed her most.

"While I didn't have the opportunity to know Dan, growing up in Texas, I certainly knew his music. Recording ‘My Baby’s Got Good Timing' was wonderful. His voice is timeless, and stepping into that groove felt like bridging generations through pure musical chemistry. There’s a playfulness that made it a joy to interpret, and I’m glad to be part of celebrating his incredible legacy in such a vibrant way,” said Rogers.

She has also worked alongside multi-GRAMMY award-winning, BOOP! composer David Foster, who collaborated with Seals on several projects including his 1980 album, Stones. Rogers played her final show as the vivacious Betty Boop in award-winning BOOP! The Musical on Broadway this summer, earning her first-ever Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and Theatre World Award. The former Manhattan School of Music student studied musical theatre from 2017-2019, before pursuing her professional acting career.

Rogers' other notable roles include Gretchen Wieners in the original national tour of Mean Girls, Anita in Jelly’s Last Jam at Pasadena Playhouse, and Francis in Becoming Nancy at Alliance Theatre. Rogers is currently starring in the Off-Broadway Revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as Olive Ostrovsky. Next year, she will perform an exclusive, one-night only showing of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! In Concert at Carnegie Hall on January 12.

This recreated track follows recently released collaborations between Seals and modern-day country icons, Jamey Johnson on “Three Time Loser,” and Luke Bryan on “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold).”