JK Rowling Donates £1M to Charities Supporting People in Need During the Health Crisis

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has announced on Twitter that she is donating £1m to charities to help people in need during the health crisis.

Half of the money will go to Crisis, which helps homeless people, and the other half will go to Refuge, which helps victims of domestic violence.

Rowling announced the donations during #HarryPotterDay on Twitter, which is when fans celebrate the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, a fictional event in the series.

"Today's the 22nd anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, but I am going to be honest and say that it feels inappropriate to talk about fictional deaths," Rowling wrote on Twitter. "As ever in a crisis of this sort, the poorest and most vulnerable are hit hardest, so in honour of the Battle of Hogwarts, I'll be making a donation of £1m."

So on this anniversary of a great wizarding victory, I'm thinking of the people who're out there doing their jobs to protect us and our way of life. I have 3 key workers in my immediate family, and like all such relatives, I'm torn between pride and anxiety. 2/4 - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2020

and half of which will go to https://t.co/5QOSZy1xob, because we know that domestic abuse has, sadly, increased hugely during the lockdown. 4/4 - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2020





