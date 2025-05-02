Idina Menzel Calls REDWOOD the 'Highlight of Her Career' After Closing Notice

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Idina Menzel is speaking out on Redwood's closing notice, labeling the Broadway musical as the "highlight of her career." The musical announced that they will be playing their final performance on May 18, after 127 performances, including 17 preview performances. In the social media post, she commended the production's all-female-led team, including Tina Landau and Kate Diaz.

"Creating Redwood Musical with Tina Landau and Kate Diaz has been my proudest professional accomplishment. It is an all-female-led team, who are fearless risk-takers and gorgeous human beings. I will be eternally grateful to our stunning cast whom I love so friggin' much. I’ll be singing Kate’s music for years and years to come."

She turned to the cast – which includes De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser, and Khaila Wilcoxon – and thanks the entire Broadway community for welcoming her back. She calls returning to the same theatre where she made her Broadway in Rent a "dream come true."

"You are all my family. Making music and telling this beautiful story with you has been the highlight of my career. In fact, being back in NYC with the entire Broadway community at the Nederlander, of all places, is my 'little Idina’s' dream come true over and over again. Thank you to our entire crew."

Menzel ended the post by tying in the musical's plotline, stating that "because, like the roots [of Redwood trees], we need connection."

"We’ve made something exquisite that the Redwoods would be so proud of. Our heartwood is love abounding, sad yet stronger than ever. Our roots will connect us for miles and miles, and we will hold each other up beyond the sadness of a show closing to the complicated, scary world we are living in. Let’s remember the Redwood has lived through fires, through pain, and through the most challenging times in history… and is still standing tall. That’s what I will do."

Throughout its time on Broadway, Redwood partnered with several organizations to help raise awareness and funds to support the themes depicted in the show. Through these partnerships, the show helped raise more than $2,000,000 for these social impact organizations, including $1,500,000 for Save the Redwoods League, $250,000 for A BroaderWay, $180,000 for Broadway Cares and $40,000 for Julia Butterfly Hill’s nonprofit Circle of Life.

In addition, through a collaboration with Redwood Empire Whiskey, more than 400 trees were planted in the month of April and separately, more than 50 Redwood trees were planted at the Gateway to Big Basin Redwoods State Park in honor of the show’s cast and crew.

Redwood - A New Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will be released digitally on May 13, 2025 and is available for pre-save here. The physical CD of the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Redwood - A New Musical is set to arrive on June 13th, followed by the vinyl release on July 25th - both are available for preorder now.



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy