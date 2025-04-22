REDWOOD Will Release Original Broadway Cast Recording; Listen to 'In The Leaves' Now!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Redwood will be released next month. The digital version will be released on May 13, 2025 and is available for pre-save here. The physical CD of the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Redwood - A New Musical is set to arrive on June 13th, followed by the vinyl release on July 25th - both are available for preorder now.

To celebrate the album news is the release of the debut track, “In the Leaves,” featuring vocals by Idina Menzel as Jesse. Check out the video!

The Cast Recording features vocals by Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel, Tony Award Nominee De’Adre Aziza, Grammy Award-winner Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Produced by Neil Avron and Kate Diaz, the cast album was mixed by Avron, and recorded by Derik Lee at Berklee at PowerStationNYC and Renaissance Recording NY in March-April 2025. It includes music by Kate Diaz, lyrics by Kate Diaz and Tina Landau, as well as orchestrations and arrangements by Kate Diaz.

Redwood, which brings Menzel back to Broadway for the first time in a decade, opened at the Nederlander Theatre on February 13, 2025. Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music and orchestrations by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.

In Redwood, following a heart-breaking loss, one woman’s journey into a Redwood forest leads her to find catharsis in ways she never imagined, where a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever

TRACKLIST:

1. Drive

2. The Trees

3. Climb

4. Little Redwood

5. The Stars

6. Big Tree Religion

7. Back Then

8. The Ascent

9. Great Escape

10. Roots

11. Little Redwood (Reprise)

12. Looking Through This Lens

13. In the Leaves

14. Becca’s Song

15. No Repair

16. The Fires

17. The Rain

18. Still

19. Finale

The full cast of Redwood includes Idina Menzel, De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser and Khaila Wilcoxon, with Daniel Brackett, John Hemphill, Veronica Otim and Jessica Phillips completing the cast.

The creative team for Redwood includes Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Design), Hana S. Kim (Video Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Jonathan Deans (Sound Design), Matthew Armentrout (Wig Design), Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP (Vertical Movement/Vertical Choreography), Jennifer Weber (Dream Choreography), Tom Kitt (Music Supervision), and Haley Bennett (Associate Music Supervision), with Orchestrations and Arrangements by Kate Diaz and Music Direction by Julie McBride. Kenneth Ferrone is Associate Director and Casting is by The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin, CSA.