Highlights In Jazz Presents the 47th Anniversary Gala

The 48th season of the popular Highlights In Jazz series gets off to a roaring start on Feb. 13, 2020, when producer Jack Kleinsinger presents the Highlights In Jazz 47th Anniversary Gala. Featured performers include bassist Jay Leonhart, pianist Tomoko Ohno, drummer Bobby Sanabria, saxophonist Steve Wilson, percussionist/drummer Memo Acevedo, violinist/mandolinist Aaron Weinstein, and drummer Vito Lesczak. And, in keeping with the beloved HIJ tradition, a surprise special guest will be on hand for the concert, held at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.



Heading up the gala's lineup is bassist Jay Leonhart, who has been dubbed "the Fred Astaire of jazz" by the L.A. Times' Don Heckman. The noted critic described Jay as "a craftsman so seamlessly smooth that casual observers often fail to grasp the immensity of his talent." A Highlights In Jazz mainstay, Jay has kept good musical company throughout his career, having performed with Duke Ellington, Peggy Lee, Mel Torme, Jim Hall, Buddy Rich and Roy Eldridge, among other jazz greats. The bassist is also lauded for his singing, composing, and witty lyrics. Though one of Jay's best-known tunes is called "It's Impossible to Sing and Play the Bass," he does both with great skill, much to the delight of his audiences.

According to Jack Kleinsinger, Jay Leonhart has probably performed at more Highlights In Jazz concerts than any other musician. "Jay is so flexible: He plays bass, he's a singer, a song writer, he's even written as tune about me," the producer points out with a laugh. Jay is doing two Highlights In Jazz events this year. In addition to the gala, he will appear May 7, in a concert saluting pianist Roger Kellaway.

is a Highlights In Jazz first-timer. She's a long-time collaborator with bassist Jay Leonhart , and the twosome have released a duo album. Tomoko began her piano studies at about the age when most kids are just starting to learn the alphabet. She earned a degree in law and politics in her native Japan, before moving to the U.S. to continue her music studies with jazz icons such as Harold Mabern and Rufus Reid. Since then, the pianist has gone on to play with Wynton Marsalis , Benny Golson, Joe Henderson Wynton Marsalis , the Diva Jazz Orchestra, the Dizzy Gillespie Alumni Big Band, and her own ensembles, appearing at some of the world's most renowned music venues. Tomoko has also released several well-received recordings as a leader.

excels at both jazz and Latin music. He honed his craft around the globe, immersing himself in the music at its source while living in Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Canada, California and New York. Memo has performed and recorded with musical masters including Tito Puente , Moacir Santos, Ivan Lins, Mark Murphy , Jackie & Roy, Dave Valentín, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Angelique Kidjo , Hilton Ruiz, Louie Bellson and the Cuban band Irakere, as well as with his own ensembles. Renowned as an educator as well as a performer, Memo has written books on Brazilian and Afro-Caribbean drumming, and won numerous awards.

Kleinsinger always surprises audiences with unannounced special guests. In fact, the producer claims that at least a quarter of the special guests are a surprise even to him. "Players show up in the audience and we put them on," Jack explains. "If I see them in the audience, they're there at their own peril-I'll get them onstage. People sitting in is part of our tradition. It's exciting for the audience when a big name comes on unexpectedly."

In addition to the annual opening gala, each season the Highlights In Jazz series includes a concert focusing on the music of one of the departed geniuses of the genre, a salute to a living legend and an all-star jam session bringing together respected jazz journeymen and the best of the up-and-coming young players. The 2020 season is no exception.

May 7, 2020, will bring "A Salute to Roger Kellaway." Last year's honoree, guitarist Russell Malone , along with bassist Jay Leonhart , clarinetist/saxophonist Eddie Daniels and guitarist Roni Ben-Hur will gather at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center to pay tribute to pianist Roger Kellaway. Roger, who celebrated his 80th birthday on Nov. 1, 2019, is a remarkably versatile musician, having won a Grammy, received an Academy Award nomination, and penned the closing theme of the ground-breaking TV show All in the Family. "Every year we honor a living jazz great-I want to salute them and show them how much we love their music while they're still with us," producer Jack Kleinsinger declares.

"The Return of the Jam Session" wraps up the 48th season on June 4, 2020. "This is a throwback to the old-school, all-star lineup on the bandstand, and combinations of people who have never played together before. It's not what you'd get elsewhere," Jack Kleinsinger says. Pianist Ted Rosenthal , saxophonists Peter and Will Anderson , trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, drummer Victor Lewis, guitarist Frank Vignola and trumpeter Brian Lynch form the core ensemble, and a special guest will also be on hand to join in the fun.





Related Articles

From This Author TV News Desk

Kleinsinger is proud that his Highlights In Jazz concerts have always attracted an audience of avid listeners. Each season he aims to present multiple facets of jazz: "We've done mainstream, Dixieland, swing, bebop; not avant-garde, not far-out, nothing that will scare anybody," the producer explains. And with the series' half-century mark just a couple of years away he continues to produce well-received events spotlighting the finest players from across multiple generations.