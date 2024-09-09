HELL'S KITCHEN Stars To Host Cast Album Signing At Barnes & Noble Midtown This Friday

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Join Maleah Joi Moon and Brandon Victor Dixon from the Broadway cast of Hell's Kitchen for a signing at Barnes & Noble 5th Ave in support of the Hell's Kitchen Original Broadway Cast Recording.

Taking place this Friday, September 13 at 12pm at the Barnes & Noble located on 5th Avenue (between 45th and 46th)

Principal actors Maleah Joi Moon (Tony Award Winner) and Brandon Victor Dixon (Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award Nominee) will be there to sign CD and vinyl copies of the Hell's Kitchen Original Broadway Cast Recording

Get more details here.

About HELL'S KITCHEN

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

The cast is led by Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, , and Maleah Joi Moon. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

It features Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, , Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, David Guzman, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Donna Vivino, Lamont Walker II, Rema Webb, and Oscar Whitney Jr.

The creative team for HELL’S KITCHEN includes, Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Casting), Danny Maly (Production Stage Manager), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).

The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt and music direction by Lily Ling.

HELL’S KITCHEN made its world premiere October 24, 2023 running until January 14, 2024, including a five-week extension—at The Public Theater this past fall.