HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD's Tom Stephens Becomes First Actor to Play Harry, Ron & Draco

Harry Potter on Broadway's Tom Stephens is officially the first actor to have covered and played the roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Draco Malfoy on stage!

Tom Stephens' theater includes Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Off-Broadway: Parlour Song, The New York Idea (Atlantic Theater Company). Regional: The Pillowman, The Mystery Of Irma Vep, Noises Off (Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater). Television includes "Turn: Washington's Spies," "The Following," "Royal Pains," "Person of Interest." Film includes The Kitchen, Hello Again. Other: Numerous voiceover credits including NBC Premier League, Bloomberg and BBC America.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.