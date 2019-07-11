HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Feature at San Diego Comic Con

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be featured at this year's Comic-Con International: San Diego from July 18 to 21, 2019 with a booth and panel.

On Thursday, July 18 at 6pm, panel audiences will get an exclusive, never before seen insight into the world of the mind-blowing stage effects of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child when the show's Magic and Illusions Designer Jamie Harrison and his associate Chris Fisher lead "Making Magic for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - An Interactive Masterclass." With magical demonstrations, video footage and never-before told stories from the making of the show, audiences will learn how the magicians and actors use clever techniques and cunning psychology to make the impossible seem real - they'll even learn to perform magic themselves!

The production's booth, on display all four days at #3629 in the Exhibit Hall, will feature Tony Award winner Christine Jones' set model for the Broadway production, along with an actual costume worn by Jamie Parker who created the role of Harry Potter in the original West End and Broadway productions. The walls of the booth will be lined with exclusive content featured in the forthcoming book Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey which will be released by Scholastic in the US on November 5, 2019. There will also be a photo booth where fans can show their Hogwarts House pride by posing with Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin banners.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You