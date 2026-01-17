Video: Watch Norm Lewis, Joy Woods, More in SETH RUDETSKY & FRIENDS Carnegie Hall Highlights





Watch highlights from Seth Rudetsky & Friends' November 25 Molloy University and Cap 21 Carnegie Hall performance, featuring the likes of Norm Lewis, Joy Woods, Nikki M. James, and more.

Rudetsky shared the video on Facebook, shouting out a few moments featured such as "Norm Lewis' Phantom, Nikki James' Eponine, Santino Fontana's 'Frozen' audition, Leah Reineck's 'Yes', Javier Muñoz sass as Pippin, [and] Zach Piser's vibrato on a high Ab in 'Suddenly Seymour.'"

Watch the highlights here!