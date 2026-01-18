Roger Allers, Co-Director of THE LION KING, Dies at 76

Roger Allers, co-director of The Lion King, passed away at 76 years old.

Longtime collaborator and visual effects supervisor Dave Bossert confirmed the death of his colleague and friend in a Facebook post, saying, "I am deeply saddened by the news that our friend Roger Allers has passed on to his next journey."

"Roger was an extraordinarily gifted artist and filmmaker, a true pillar of the Disney Animation renaissance," Bossert said. "Roger had a joyful, luminous spirit, and the world is dimmer without him. Rest in peace, my friend."

In addition to co-directing The Lion King, Allers had a hand in many other Disney films, including Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid.

Disney CEO Bob Iger wrote in an Instagram post, "Roger Allers was a creative visionary whose many contributions to Disney will live on for generations to come."

"He understood the power of great storytelling — how unforgettable characters, emotion, and music can come together to create something timeless.," Iger wrote. "His work helped define an era of animation that continues to inspire audiences around the world, and we are deeply grateful for everything he gave to Disney. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and collaborators."