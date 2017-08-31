HAMILTON Original Cast Recording Makes Billboard Chart for 100th Consecutive Week; Surpasses RENT in Sales

Billboard reports that the original Broadway cast recording of the Tony-winning musical Hamilton has made the Billboard 200 chart for the 100th consecutive week. In addition, the recording surpasses the total album sales of the original Broadway cast album from RENT.

In the site's most recent tracking ending August 24th, Hamilton has sold an additional 7,000 copies, bringing its total sales to 1.285 million, just a tad more than RENT'S 1.284 million 1996 cast recording. Hamilton now becomes the sixth largest selling cast album of the Nielsen Music era since the company began electronically tracking sales in 1991.



The top selling cast album in Nielsen Music's history is the highlights edition of the original London cast recording of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, which sold 4.97 million copies. Second on the list is the original Broadway cast recording of WICKED at 2.7 million, followed by the original cast recording of MAMMA MIA! (1.72 million), the original Broadway cast recording of LES MISERABLES (1.66 million), and at No. 5, the original Broadway cast recording of JERSEY BOYS (1.44 million).



In 2017 alone, the Hamilton cast recording has sold 297,000 units and is one of only two cast albums to sell 100,000 copies this year - DEAR EVAN HANSEN being the other with 116,000 units sold.

