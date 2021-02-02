HAMILTON, MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM, Debbie Allen, Viola Davis and More Nominated for 52nd NAACP Image Awards

The full-list of nominees for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards were announced today in a special virtual event on NAACP Image Awards' Instagram channel hosted by Tony-award winning actress and singer Anika Noni-Rose, actress and singer Chloe Bailey, actress Erika Alexander, actor, dancer, and choreographer Nicco Annan, and actor and singer TC Carson. NAACP Image award-winning and Emmy-nominated talk show "The Real", kicked-off the announcement revealing nominees in 15 categories (watch here) ahead of the virtual event. The winners will be revealed during the two-hour LIVE TV special airing on BET and will be simulcast across ViacomCBS Networks including CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV, MTV2, and LOGO on Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 8/7c.

With the rise in usage of streaming services this year, Netflix leads the nominations across the motion picture and television categories with 48 total nominations followed by HBO who received a total of 25 nominations. Beyonce received the most nominations of any artist in the music recording categories with 6 and RCA Records leads with the most nominations across record labels with 12 nominations. For the literary categories HarperCollins Publishers lead with 9 nominations.

NAACP additionally announced the nominees for the Special Awards categories which include Entertainer of the Year and Social Justice Impact. Nominees for the Entertainer of the Year award include D-Nice, Regina King, Trevor Noah, Tyler Perry and Viola Davis. Nominees for the Social Justice Impact award include April Ryan, Debbie Allen, Lebron James, Stacey Abrams and Tamika Mallory.

"We are excited to recognize and celebrate this year's nominees, who at times throughout this unprecedented year have provided moments of levity, brought our communities together, and lifted our spirits through culture when we needed it the most," said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson.

"BET shares the NAACP's commitment to engage and empower our community, and we are proud to serve as partners on the 52nd Annual Image Awards," said BET President Scott Mills. "The NAACP Image Awards uniquely honors our culture and community, recognizing those who help tell our stories through music, TV, movies, and literature. It is a distinct privilege for us to amplify the incredible work of the NAACP-and the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry-across our ViacomCBS properties.



The NAACP Image Awards honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.



Voting is now open to the public to determine the winners of the 52ND NAACP IMAGE AWARDS by visiting www.naacpimageawards.net - Voting close on Friday, March 5th. Winners will be revealed during the 52st NAACP Image Awards telecast. Non-televised award categories will be announced virtually March 22-26. For all information and the latest news, please follow NAACP Image Awards on Instagram @NAACPImageAwards.



Following is the complete list of categories and nominees for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards:

SPECIAL AWARD CATEGORIES

Entertainer of the Year

Social Justice Impact

April Ryan

Debbie Allen

Lebron James

Stacey Abrams

Tamika Mallory

TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

#blackAF (Netflix)

Black-ish (ABC)

grown-ish (Freeform)

Insecure (HBO)

The Last O.G. (TBS)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae - Insecure (HBO)

Folake Olowofoyeku - Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

Regina Hall - Black Monday (Showtime)

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish (ABC)

Yara Shahidi - Grown-ish (Freeform)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Drama Series

All Rise (CBS)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Hamilton (Disney+)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)

Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

AM Joy: Remembering John Lewis Special (MSNBC)

Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview (Showtime)

The Color of Covid (CNN)

The New York Times Presents "The Killing of Breonna Taylor" (FX)

The Reidout (NBC)

Outstanding Talk Series

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Shark Tank (ABC)

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Voices of Fire (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

8:46 (Netflix)

Black Is King (Disney+)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion (HBO Max)

VERZUZ (APPLE TV)

Yvonne Orji : Momma I Made It! (HBO)

Outstanding Children's Program

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Netflix)

Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

Family Reunion (Netflix)

Raven's Home (Disney Channel)

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro - America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

Iyanla Vanzant - Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

W. Kamau Bell - United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Guest Performance - Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Animated Series

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Central Park (Apple TV+)

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama

#FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

CripTales (BBC America)

Lazor Wulf (Adult Swim)

Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

Sincerely, Camille (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series

Outstanding Short Form Series - Reality/Nonfiction

American Masters - Unladylike2020 (PBS)

Benedict Men (Quibi)

Between The Scenes - The Daily Show ( Comedy Central

In The Making (PBS)

Inspire Change Series (NFL Network)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding New Artist

Chika - High Rises (Warner Records)

Doja Cat - Say So ( RCA Records /Kemosabe )

D Smoke - Black Habits (WoodWorks Records / EMPIRE)

Giveon - When It's All Said And Done (Epic Records)

Skip Marley - Higher Place (Island Records/ Tuff Gong Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Big Sean - Detroit 2 (Def Jam Recordings/G.O.O.D Music)

Black Thought - Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & Able (Republic Records)

Charlie Wilson - All of My Love (P Music Group/BMG)

Drake - Laugh Now, Cry Later (Republic Records)

John Legend - Bigger Love (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

I Can't Breathe - H.E.R. ( RCA Records /MBK Entertainment)

Anything For You - Ledisi (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)

Black is King - Beyonce´ (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

Brown Skin Girl - Beyonce' feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blu Ivy Carter (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

Do It - Chloe X Halle (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

Outstanding Album

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Chosen Vessel - Marvin Sapp (RCA Inspiration)

Gospel According to PJ - PJ Morton (Morton Inspiration / Tyscot Records)

I Am - Koryn Hawthorne (RCA Inspiration)

Kierra - Kierra Sheard (Karew/RCA Inspiration)

The Return - The Clark Sisters (Karew/Motown)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental

Be Water - Christian Sands (Mack Avenue Music Group)

Music From and Inspired By Soul - Jon Batiste Walt Disney Records)

Omega - Immanuel Wilkins (Blue Note Records)

Reciprocity - George Burton (Inner Circle Music)

The Iconoclast - Barry Stephenson (Independent)

Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal

Donny Duke and Wonder - Nathan Mitchell (ENM Music Group)

Holy Room - Live at Alte Oper - Somi (Salon Africana)

Pulling Off The Covers - Mike Phillips (Sono Recording Group)

Stronger - Jeff Bradshaw (Bone Deep Enterprises)

The Eddy (From The Netflix Original Series) - The Eddy (Arista Records)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

I Can't Breathe - H.E.R. ( RCA Records /MBK Entertainment)

Anything For You - LEDISI (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)

B.S. feat. H.E.R - Jhené Aiko (Def Jam Recordings)

Black Parade - Beyonce' (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

Do It - Chloe X Halle (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

Deep Reverence feat. Nipsey Hussle - Big Sean (Brand Nu/eOne)

Savage Remix - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé (300 Entertainment / 1501 Certified Ent. LLC)

Cool Off - Missy Elliott (Atlantic Records)

Laugh Now, Cry Later - Drake (Republic Records)

Life Is Good - Future & Drake (Epic Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Outstanding International Song

Blessed - Buju Banton (Roc Nation Records)

Lockdown - Original Koffee (Promise Land Recordings)

Pressure (Remix) - Original Koffee feat. Buju Banton (Promise Land Recordings)

Tanana - Davido feat. Tiwa Savage ( RCA Records /Sony Music U.K./Davido Worldwide Entertainment

Temptation - Tiwa Savage (Motown Records)

Outstanding Producer of the Year

Donald Lawrence

Hit-Boy

Jathan Wilson

Sean Keys

TM88

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Motion Picture

Sony Pictures Entertainment) Bad Boys For Life ( Columbia Pictures

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)

One Night In Miami... (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Emperor (Universal Home Video)

Farewell Amor (IFC Films)

Miss Juneteenth (Vertical Entertainment)

The 24th (Vertical Entertainment)

The Banker (Apple)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Ainu Mosir (ARRAY)

His House (Netflix)

Night of the Kings (Neon)

The Last Tree (ArtMattan Productions)

The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a se) (Netflix)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Dayo Okeniyi - Emperor (Universal Home Video)

Dominique Fishback - Project Power (Netflix)

Jahi Di'Allo Winston - Charm City Kings (HBO Max)

Jahzir Bruno - The Witches (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Madalen Mills - Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)

Soul ( Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Banker (Apple)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Onward ( Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

Scoob! (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Soul ( Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Trolls World Tour (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture

Outstanding Short Form. (Live Action)

Baldwin Beauty (Powderkeg Media)

Black Boy Joy (Film Independent Project Involve )

Gets Good Light

Home

Mr. & Mrs. Ellis (AMB Productions)

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

Canvas (Netflix)

Cops and Robbers (Netflix)

Loop (Pixar Animation Studios)

The Power of Hope (The Power Of Hope)

Windup (Unity Technologies)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Loira Limbal - Through the Night (Third Shift Media, Inc.)

Melissa Haizlip - Mr. Soul! (Shoes In The Bed Productions)

Nadia Hallgren - Becoming (A Higher Ground Productions and Big Mouth Productions Film for Netflix)

Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

Remi Weekes - His House (Netflix)

DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

All In: The Fight For Democracy (Amazon Studios)

Coded Bias (7th Empire Media)

John Lewis : Good Trouble (Magnolia Pictures/Participant)

Mr. Soul! (Shoes in the Bed Productions)

On the Record (HBO Max)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

And She Could Be Next (PBS)

Black Love (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade (EPIX)

The Last Dance (ESPN / Netflix)

Unsung (TV One)

WRITING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, D. Rodney Carter, Emily Goldwyn, Rob Haze, Zuri Salahuddin, Bennett Webber, Evan Williams , Will Miles - Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular (IFC)

Eugene Ashe - Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)

Geri Cole - The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton (Disney+)

Sylvia L. Jones, Camille Tucker - The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Mary Mazzio - A Most Beautiful Thing (Peacock)

Melissa Haizlip - Mr. Soul! (Maysles Documentary Center)

Nile Cone - The Beat Don't Stop (TV One)

Royal Kennedy Rodgers - Hollywood's Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story (PBS)

Yoruba Richen, Elia Gasull Balada, Valerie Thomas - The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show (Peacock)

DIRECTING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anya Adams - Black-ish - "Hair Day" (ABC)

Aurora Guerrero - Little America - "The Jaguar" (Apple TV+)

Eric Dean Seaton - Black-ish - "Our Wedding Dre" (ABC)

Kabir Akhtar - Never Have I Ever - "... started a nuclear war" (Netflix)

Sam Miller, Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You - "Ego Death" (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Cheryl Dunye - Lovecraft Country - "Strange Case" (HBO)

Hanelle Culpepper - Star Trek: Picard - "Remembrance" (CBS All Access)

Misha Green - Lovecraft Country - "Jig-a-Bobo" (HBO)

Nzingha Stewart - Little Fires Everywhere - "The Uncanny" (Hulu)

Steve McQueen - Small Axe - "Mangrove" (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Emmanuel Adeji, Blitz Bazawule, Kwasi Fordjour - Black Is King (Disney+)

Christine Swanson - The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Chuck Vinson, Alan Muraoka - The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

Eugene Ashe - Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)

Kamilah Forbes - Between The World And Me (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Keith McQuirter - By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Muta'Ali - Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)

Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff - Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (Ep. 1 & 2) (HBO)

Simcha Jacobovici - Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade (EPIX)

Yoruba Richen - The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show (Peacock)

LITERARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction

Black Bottom Saints - Alice Randall (HarperCollins Publishers)

Lakewood - Megan Giddings (HarperCollins Publishers)

Riot Baby - Tochi Onyebuchi (TorDotCom Publishing, imprint of Tom Doherty Associates)

The Awkward Black Man - Walter Mosley (Grove Atlantic)

The Vanishing Half - Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction

A Black Women's History of the United States - Daina Berry (Beacon Press)

A Promised Land - Barack Obama (Crown)

Driving While Black - Gretchen Sorin (W. W. Norton & Company)

Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America - Michael Eric Dyson (St. Martin's Press)

We're Better Than This - Elijah Cummings (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

A Knock at Midnight - Brittany Barnett (Penguin Random House)

Greyboy: Finding Blackness in a White World - Cole Brown (Skyhorse)

Lakewood - Megan Giddings (HarperCollins Publishers)

The Compton Cowboys - Walter Thompson-Hernandez (HarperCollins Publishers)

We're Better Than This - Elijah Cummings (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography

A Most Beautiful Thing: The True Story of America's First All-Black High School Rowing Team - Arshay Cooper (Macmillan)

A Promised Land - Barack Obama (Crown)

Olympic Pride, American Prejudice - Deborah Draper (Simon & Schuster)

The Dead Are Arising - Les Payne, Tamara Payne (W. W. Norton & Company)

Willie: The Game-Changing Story of the NHL's First Black Player - Willie O'Ree (Penguin Canada)

Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

Do Right by Me: Learning to Raise Black Children in White Space - Valerie Harrison (Temple University Press)

Living Lively - Haile Thomas (HarperCollins Publishers)

The Black Foster Youth Handbook - Ángela Quijada-Banks (Soulful Liberation)

The Woman God Created You to Be: Finding Success Through Faith--Spiritually, Personally, and Professionally - Kimberla Lawson Roby (Lenox Press)

Vegetable Kingdom - Bryant Terry (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry

Homie - Danez Smith (Graywolf Press)

Kontemporary Amerikan Poetry - John Murillo (Four Way Books)

Seeing the Body - Rachel Eliza Griffiths (W. W. Norton & Company)

The Age of Phillis - Honorée Jeffers (Wesleyan University Press)

Un-American - Hafizah Geter (Wesleyan University Press)

Outstanding Literary Work - Children

I Promise - LeBron James, Nina Mata (HarperCollins)

Just Like a Mama - Alice Faye Duncan, Charnelle Pinkney Barlow (Simon & Schuster)

Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice - Nikki Grimes, Laura Freeman (Simon & Schuster)

She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm - Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez (Lee & Low Books)

The Secret Garden of George Washington Carver - Gene Barretta, Frank Morrison (HarperCollins)

Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens