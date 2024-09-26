HAMILTON Holding Virtual Auditions For Hamilton, Burr & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hamilton is holding a virtual casting call for its next leading men.

The blockbuster musical is searching for its next Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, and George Washington. Those interested can submit their auditions here by October 15.

The casting call reveals that the nationwide search is for all of its companies, which includes Broadway, national tour, and beyond. Submissions must be 18+, with both equity and non-equity performers of all ethnicities and all bodies encouraged to audition.

About Hamilton

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.