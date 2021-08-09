HADESTOWN Announces Broadway and Touring Casts Including Original Cast Members Andre De Shields, Reeve Carney, and Eva Noblezada, Plus Tom Hewitt and More!

Complete casting has been announced for both the Broadway and North American touring productions of Hadestown, both returning later this year!

When the Broadway production of Hadestown takes the stage of the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street) on Thursday, September 2, it will be led by original Broadway cast members Grammy Award winner Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony Award winner André De Shields as Hermes, Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Amber Gray as Persephone, and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice.

Joining the Broadway cast for a limited engagement will be Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt. Hewitt will play the role of Hades until original Broadway cast member and Tony Award nominee Patrick Page, who is in production for a new film project, returns on Tuesday, November 2 .

They are joined by Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton, and Mariand Torres as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Trent Saunders, and Kim Steele. The cast includes swings Malcolm Armwood, Adam Hyndman, Tara Jackson, Yael "YaYa" Reich, T. Oliver Reid, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Tickets for Hadestown on Broadway are available at www.seatgeek.com/hadestown or by visiting the Walter Kerr Theatre box office (219 West 48th Street).

The North American touring production of Hadestown will star Drama Desk Award® nominee Nicholas Barasch as Orpheus, Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice, Tony Award winner Levi Kreis as Hermes, Kimberly Marable as Persephone, and Olivier Award® nominee Kevyn Morrow as Hades.

The Fates will be played by Belén Moyano, Bex Odorisio, and Shea Renne. The Workers Chorus will feature Lindsey Hailes, Chibueze Ihuoma, Will Mann, Sydney Parra, and Jamari Johnson Williams. The swings for the touring production will include Kimberly Immanuel, Alex Lugo, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Nathan Salstone.

The North American tour of Hadestown will kick off with its official opening taking place Friday, October 15, at Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center for a three-week engagement and continue to over 30 cities in its first season with more to be announced shortly. Prior to the Kennedy Center run, the tour will have a week-long stop at Greenville, South Carolina's Peace Center (Tuesday, October 5 - Sunday, October 10). For the latest tour route and other information, please visit: www.hadestown.com/tour

Hadestown is written by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The creative team for Broadway features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Obie Award® winner and Chita Rivera Award® winner David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Stewart/Whitley (casting).