Global Roundup 5/31 - INTO THE WOODS at the Hollywood Bowl, DEAR EVAN HANSEN Closing Early in Toronto, SIX in London and More!

Sutton Foster, Skylar Astin, Sierra Boggess, and More Join INTO THE WOODS at the Hollywood Bowl - BroadwayWorld has learned that a ton of Broadway names will join the starry Hollywood Bowl staging of INTO THE WOODS. Joining the previously announced Gaten Matarazzo, Patina Miller, Whoopi Goldberg, and Shanice Williams are Skylar Astin as The Baker, Sierra Boggess as Cinderella, Chris Carmack as Rapunzel's Prince, Anthony Crivello as Mysterious Man, Sutton Foster as The Baker's Wife, Cheyenne Jackson as Cinderella's Prince/The Wolf, Rebecca Spencer as Jack's Mother, and Hailey Kilgore as Rapunzel. (Read more)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN Toronto To Close Early On July 21st - The Toronto production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, which has recently extended into the fall, will now close early, on July 21st. The production will have played for 20 weeks, including preview performances. The cast includes Robert Markus as 'Evan Hansen', Stephanie La Rochelle as 'Zoe Murphy', Jessica Sherman as 'Heidi Hansen', Claire Rankin as 'Cynthia Murphy', Evan Buliung as 'Larry Murphy', Sean Patrick Dolan as 'Connor Murphy', Alessandro Costantini as 'Jared Kleinman', and Shakura Dickson as 'Alana Beck', along with Zachary Noah Piser as the 'Evan' alternate and understudies Erin Breen, Malinda Carroll, Jay Davis, David Jeffery, Laura Mae Nason, Kaitlyn Santa Juana and Josh Strobl. (Read more)

MAGIC MIKE Musical Cancels Boston Engagement Following Creative Team Exit - BroadwayWorld has learned that the scheduled Boston run of the Magic Mike musical has been cancelled following the exit of the original creative team. The production had originally announced the musical would go on as scheduled, but today announced the run is no longer set for this fall. (Read more)

VIDEO: The Queens Of SIX Hit The Stage At Britain's Got Talent- See the queens of the new musical 'Six' take the stage on last night's episode of Britain's Got Talent! The six ex-wives of King Henry VIII headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle-flipping the narrative on the one-sided story from our history books. After its runaway debut at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and a sold-out UK tour, the musical phenomenon is now taking London by storm with an open-ended run on the West End, now nominated for five Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical. (Read more)

Top Reviews

Connecticut: Contributor Joseph Harrison reviews THE FLAMINGO KID at Hartford Stage, writing "World premiere musicals don't come around every day, so when given the opportunity to be the first patrons to experience the thrill of a new show, I will always recommend you jump at that chance. Even better when the show is one like Hartford Stage's final production of the season, THE FLAMINGO KID, which also marks the final show for Darko Tresnjak, its award winning artistic director. THE FLAMINGO KID has a lot going for it - the aforementioned direction by Mr. Tresnjak, a score by Tony award winners Robert L. Freedman (Books and Lyrics) and Scott Frankel (Music), a familiar subject matter, a stellar cast, bright and energetic staging, and a story that is simply fun to watch. Suffice to say - THE FLAMINGO KID delivers on all of those in spades and is simply not one to miss."

Seattle: Contributor Jay Irwin reviews TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at the Seattle Rep, writing "Nia Vardalos' stage adaptation of Cheryl Strayed's book "Tiny Beautiful Things", currently playing at the Seattle Rep, on the surface may seem like just a string of Strayed's advice columns, but when you peel back the layers and dive deeper it becomes so much more. As we get into the advice, we also get a glimpse into the woman who gave it, painting a portrait of a woman who's been through a lot and come out wiser on the other side."

Boston: Contributor Marc Savitt reviews THE WAVERLY GALLERY at Shakespeare & Company's 2019 Season, writing "It is a challenge to convey in words the power, importance and relevance of this production. Even harder still, the impact it has on audience members. What I can and will say is that it should not be missed and, be sure to be present and attentive to the inspiring message in the closing line."

Phoenix Metro: Contributor Seth Tucker reviews ONCE at The Phoenix Theatre Company, writing "To experience 'Once,' is to understand the heart of an artist. To experience 'Once' at The Phoenix Theatre Company (TPTC) is to see a glimpse of local artistry at the highest level. This could very well be the most impressive musical I have ever seen in Arizona."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Seth double majored in Business Marketing and Music Theatre at Arizona State University. Seth has been working professionally in theatre world for over a decade. Seth's play Our Kiki: A Gay Farce, premiered at the New York International Fringe Festival and was subsequently produced at ASU, published by Indie Theatre Now. Other writing/producing credits include web series', "Acting Up" and "Tucker Talks." He is currently co-writing the musicals The Unusual Engagement of Chester Pringle and You're It! Seth is the founder of Acting Up Series/ Entertainment under which he has written such concerts: Fools Who Dream, Stripped Cabaret, ART Second Season Unveiling, Uncensored Cabaret and The Most Offensive Christmas Concert Ever! www.SethATucker.com

