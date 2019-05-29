Sutton Foster, Skylar Astin, Sierra Boggess, and More Join INTO THE WOODS at the Hollywood Bowl

It was announced today that a ton of Broadway names will join the starry Hollywood Bowl staging of INTO THE WOODS. Joining the previously announced Gaten Matarazzo, Patina Miller, Whoopi Goldberg, and Shanice Williams are Skylar Astin as The Baker, Sierra Bogges as Cinderella, Chris Carmack as Rapunzel's Prince, Anthony Crivello as Mysterious Man, Sutton Foster as The Baker's Wife, Cheyenne Jackson as Cinderella's Prince/The Wolf, and Hailey Kilgore as Rapunzel.

Into the Woods will be directed and choreographed by Tony nominee Robert Longbottom and conducted by Kevin Stites, who will also serve as musical director.



The Hollywood Bowl will be transformed into an enchanted world of magic beans, towering giants, and handsome princes. As the Baker and his Wife travel through the forest trying to reverse a witch's curse, they come across Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and other iconic storybook characters, all in search of their own wishes...but "happily ever after" turns into a tale of "be careful what you wish for," when granted wishes have unexpected effects. This is Sondheim at his finest, with such memorable songs as "Children Will Listen" and "No One Is Alone."



Into the Woods will have three performances at the Hollywood Bowl this summer - Friday, July 26, at 8PM; Saturday, July 27, at 8PM; and Sunday, July 28, at 7:30PM. Individual tickets are now on sale.





