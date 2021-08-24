Get to Know the Students of Next on Stage: Ellie Racunas Shares Why She Applied for the Competition

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage Dance

We're announcing our winners of season 2 of Next on Stage: Dance Edition this week! But before we do, we're chatting with the contestants in the finale.

Contestant Ellie Racunas shares more about her charity, being moved to tears after one special Broadway performance, and theater educators that impacted her!

Check out Ellie's latest performance HERE.

Tune in on August 27 at 8pm ET for our season 2 finale, streaming on BroadwayWorld!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I applied for Next On Stage because I thought it would be a wonderful opportunity to get feedback about my dancing and work on my choreography skills. My heart also yearned to be back in the studio after so many months of dancing in my living room!

What does musical theatre mean to you?

You don't realize how much something means to you until it's gone. This past year, I have realized how much musical theater meant to me. Being in the studio and dancing again for this competition felt like coming home. Musical theater is the boldest, yet also the most intimate form of self expression there is and I am so glad I get to do it every day.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

Being on fly crew with some of my best friends during the Opera, my freshman year of college! It allowed me to have a deeper appreciation for all that goes on behind the scenes of theatre realize just how important every person is that helps breathe life into a production.

What charity did you pick and why?

I chose the Foster Love Project, which is a Pittsburgh-based organization that provides resources and support for children and teens in the foster care system. Every day, children are removed from unhealthy homes, sometimes with nothing but a garbage bag full of personal belongings and are forced to start all over again. When they need it most, the Foster Love Project gives not only supplies, but love, to children and the foster families who care for them. During my years in high school, I coordinated backpack drives at my dance studio for this organization and was able to see firsthand the difference these resources can make. It is so important, as performers, to always use our platform for good and uplift those in need. It would mean the world to me to be able to share your generosity with the Foster Love Project.

Share a memory from seeing a stage production!

I remember seeing Christy Altomare sing "Journey to the Past" in Anastasia and crying because I was so overcome with joy and emotion. I knew in that moment that I had to pursue theater because I wanted to love what I did as much as she does.

Who is your dream choreographer to one day work with?

I would love to work with Sonya Tayeh! I think she is one of the coolest people to ever walk the face of the planet and I adore everything she creates.

Who is a theater educator that has had an impact on you?

My high school theater directors, Mr. and Mrs. Cygrymus. They believed in me when I took the leap from competitive dance to musical theater and gave me the chance to perform roles that were only possible in my dreams. They were able to find something special in everyone and fostered an unparalleled community of acceptance in the theater. They continue to support me even after high school, cheering me on wherever life takes me.

Share a story about filming during the competition!

I filmed movie-musical week a few days after having oral surgery; the show must always go on! I am so thankful for another opportunity to dance (especially now that I can smile with all my teeth!)

