Gavin Creel, Charlie Stemp & HELLO, DOLLY! Cast Will Perform at Broadway Barks!

For the past 20 years, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to Broadway Barks. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

Broadway Barks, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, takes place on Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues). Festivities begin at 3 p.m. with a 'meet and greet' of adoptable pets; 5-6:30 p.m. adoptees make their Broadway debut on stage with some of Broadway's favorites (celebrity presentations). The event is free and open to the public. Click here for a full list of Broadway participants!

Bernadette Peters just made a very special announcement via Twitter:

Exciting news??Broadway Barks is Opening with our Stars of 'Hello Dolly ' Gavin Creel and Charlie Stemp and the cast of 'Hello Dolly'singing Put On your Sunday Clothes Come meet your best Friend Sat July 14 Shubert Alley come 3:00 to meet your new pal. Dogs and kitties???? pic.twitter.com/D7kwKrEOoS - Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) July 13, 2018

This year the event will feature adoptable animals from the following New York City animal shelters and adoption agencies: 1 Love 4 Animals, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue Inc, Adopt A Boxer Rescue, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)®, Animal Care Centers of NYC, Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats Rescue, Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, BARC (Brooklyn Animal Resource Coalition) Shelter, Bideawee, Bobbi and the Strays, City Critters, Francis's Friends Inc, The Humane Society of New York, Husky House, Linda's Cat Assistance, Little Shelter, Long Island Bulldog, Loving Touch, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League, Inc., New York Pet-I-Care, Pet ResQ Inc., SaveKitty Foundation, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, SPCA of Westchester and Urban Cat League.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You