Stars From MEAN GIRLS, THE BAND'S VISIT, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More to Attend Broadway Barks

Broadway Barks returns in just a few weeks, and the lineup of stars in attendance has just been announced.

For the past 20 years, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to Broadway Barks. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes. Broadway Barks, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, takes place on Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues). Festivities begin at 3 p.m. with a 'meet and greet' of adoptable pets; 5-6:30 p.m. adoptees make their Broadway debut on stage with some of Broadway's favorites (celebrity presentations). The event is free and open to the public.

Full list of attendants:

Christy Altomare (Anastasia)

Major Attaway (Aladdin)

Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!)

Melissa Benoist (Beautiful:The Carole King Musical)

Etai Benson (The Band's Visit)

Erich Bergen (Waitress)

Matt Bomer (The Boys in the Band)

Petrina Bromley (Come from Away)

Will Burton (Hello, Dolly!)

John Cariani (The Band's Visit)

Stephen Carlile (The Lion King)

Charlie Carver (The Boys in the Band)

Kevin Chamberlin (Wicked)

Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)

Jenn Colella (Come From Away)

Margaret Colin (Carousel)

Justin Collette (School of Rock-The Musical)

Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Allan Corduner (My Fair Lady)

Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!)

Robert Creighton (Frozen)

Laura Dreyfuss (Dear Evan Hansen)

Bongi Duma (The Lion King)

Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)

Mark Edwards (Jersey Boys)

Ali Ewoldt (Phantom of the Opera)

Max von Essen (Anastasia)

Renée Fleming (Carousel)

J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots)

Bradley Gibson (The Lion King)

Color John Gillooly (School of Rock-The Musical)

Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton)

Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!)

Marilu Henner (Gettin' the Band Back Together)

Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls)

Greg Hildreth (Frozen)

Brian Hutchinson (Boys in the Band)

James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton)

Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin)

Cory Jeacoma (Jersey Boys)

Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera)

Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen)

Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit)

Isabel Keating (Wicked)

Hailey Kilgore (Once on this Island)

Chad Kimball (Come From Away)

Analisa Leaming (School Of Rock-The Musical)

Gavin Lee (Spongebob)

Telly Leung (Aladdin)

Kevin Ligon (Hello, Dolly!)

Lori Eve Marinacci (School Of Rock-The Musical)

Alli Mauzey (Hello, Dolly!)

Katharine McPhee (Waitress)

Lindsay Mendez (Carousel)

Poppy Miller (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)

Melanie Moore (Hello, Dolly!)

Jessie Mueller (Carousel)

Patti Murin (Frozen)

Bebe Neuwirth

Alex Newell (Once on this Island)

Ashley Park (Mean Girls)

Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia)

Isaac Powell (Once on this Island)

Zachary Quinto (The Boys in the Band)

Andrew Rannells (The Boys in the Band)

John Riddle (Frozen)

Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls)

Danny Skinner (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Charlie Stemp (Hello, Dolly!)

Paul Thornley (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)

Evan Todd (Beautiful:The Carole King Musical)

Taylor Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen)

Michael Urie (Torch Song Trilogy)

Michael Benjamin Washington (The Boys in the Band)

Tuc Watkins (The Boys in the Band)

Barrett Wilbert Weed (Mean Girls)

Sam Wolf (Jersey Boys)

Amra-Faye Wright (Chicago)

This year the event will feature adoptable animals from the following New York City animal shelters and adoption agencies: 1 Love 4 Animals, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue Inc, Adopt A Boxer Rescue, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)®, Animal Care Centers of NYC, Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats Rescue, Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, BARC (Brooklyn Animal Resource Coalition) Shelter, Bideawee, Bobbi and the Strays, City Critters, Francis's Friends Inc, The Humane Society of New York, Husky House, Linda's Cat Assistance, Little Shelter, Long Island Bulldog, Loving Touch, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League, Inc., New York Pet-I-Care, Pet ResQ Inc., SaveKitty Foundation, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, SPCA of Westchester and Urban Cat League.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information about Broadway Barks please visit: broadwaybarks.com. For more information about Broadway Cares, please visit: broadwaycares.org.

