GYPSY Cancels March 13 Show; Performances Expected to Continue as Scheduled

The performance of Gypsy scheduled for last night, March 13, was cancelled due to an illness within the company, according to a post on the show's social media. BroadwayWorld has confirmed with the production that they are expecting to continue performances as scheduled tonight.
The revival of Gypsy, starring Audra McDonald as Mama Rose, is now running at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway. First premiering on Broadway in 1959, Gypsy features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.
Based on the memoirs of famed burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee, the show follows the indomitable Mama Rose, a mother determined to turn her daughters into stars, no matter the cost. Set during the decline of vaudeville and the rise of burlesque, Gypsy is both a gripping character study and a poignant reflection on ambition, sacrifice, and the pursuit of success.