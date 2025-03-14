News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

GYPSY Cancels March 13 Show; Performances Expected to Continue as Scheduled

The revival of Gypsy, starring Audra McDonald as Mama Rose, is now running at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway.

By: Mar. 14, 2025
GYPSY Cancels March 13 Show; Performances Expected to Continue as Scheduled Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The performance of Gypsy scheduled for last night, March 13, was cancelled due to an illness within the company, according to a post on the show's social media. BroadwayWorld has confirmed with the production that they are expecting to continue performances as scheduled tonight.

The revival of Gypsy, starring Audra McDonald as Mama Rose, is now running at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway. First premiering on Broadway in 1959, Gypsy features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Based on the memoirs of famed burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee, the show follows the indomitable Mama Rose, a mother determined to turn her daughters into stars, no matter the cost. Set during the decline of vaudeville and the rise of burlesque, Gypsy is both a gripping character study and a poignant reflection on ambition, sacrifice, and the pursuit of success.






Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Gypsy Chowsie Plush Gypsy Chowsie Plush
Buy a Gypsy Ticket Magnet Gypsy Ticket Magnet
Buy a Gypsy Momma's Got the Stuff Tote Gypsy Momma's Got the Stuff Tote
Buy a Gypsy Rose Spinner Ornament Gypsy Rose Spinner Ornament
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos