GYPSY Cancels Christmas Day Performance Due to Illness in the Company

After canceling the production's December 23rd performance, Gypsy on Broadway has announced that tonight's (December 25 at 7pm) performance of Gypsy on Broadway starring Audra McDonald and more has been canceled again due to illness in the company. The next performance of Gypsy will take place on Thursday, December 26 at 2pm. 

The production took to Instagram to share, "Due to continued illness within the company, tonight’s performance is cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please check with your point of purchase to exchange or refund your tickets.” See the full post below. 

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Audra McDonald took to Instagram to reveal that she has caught the cold that has been "racing through the Broadway community."

GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Kevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, Mylinda Hull, Jacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith, Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade








