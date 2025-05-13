GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Recoups on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The producers of the new Broadway production of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize & New York Drama Critics' Circle-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross, directed by Tony & Olivier Award-winner Patrick Marber, have announced that the production has reached recoupment. Additionally, the play has broken the Palace Theatre Box Office grossing $2.4M the week ending 5/11/25. The production, which officially opened Monday, March 31, 2025 at The Palace Theatre, plays a strictly limited engagement through Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Glengarry Glen Ross producers are also proud to announce that the play raised a total of $238,343 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids during its annual Red Bucket campaign, making it the first runner up for a Broadway play.

Glengarry Glen Ross stars Academy Award, Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe, BAFTA & Critics Choice Award-Winner Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain, HBO's “Succession”; This is Our Youth) as “Richard Roma”, Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe and 2025 Tony Award Nominee Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul,” “Breaking Bad”) as “Shelley Levene”, making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr (Old Dads; The Mandalorian) as “Dave Moss”, making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean (Better Call Saul, This Is Spinal Tap, All The Way) as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber, Jr. (Thornton Wilder's Our Town, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch) as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown (The Lehman Trilogy, A Soldier's Play) as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello (Phil Spector, “Barry”) as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.

The design team includes Production Design by Scott Pask. Lighting Design by Jen Schriever. Casting by The Telsey Office - Will Cantler, CSA, Destiny Lilly, CSA and the Production Stage Manager is Barclay Stiff.

David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.