GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY'S Kimber Elayne Sprawl Takes Over Instagram Thursday!
We'll be spending Girl From the North Country's opening night with star Kimber Elayne Sprawl when she takes over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story this Thursday, March 5th! Be sure to tune in throughout the day to get a peek inside the show's opening performance at Broadway's Belasco Theatre!
Kimber Elayne Sprawl is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio and originated the role of Marianne in Girl From the North Country at The Public Theater. Her Broadway credits include A Bronx Tale and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Her national tour credits include Disney's The Lion King. She has been in the regional productions for The Niceties (Milwaukee Repertory) and Memphis (Walnut Street Theatre). She is a graduated of the University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music. Follow her on Instagram: @kimber_elayne.
In what Ben Brantley declares to be "the most imaginative and inspired use to date of a popular composer's songbook," Girl from the North Country is set at a guesthouse at the crossroads of the nation. Wanderers at a turning point in their lives. Each one is driven by a dream - some for work, some for love; all for hope. They each have a song to sing, and once they do, their lives will change forever.
During the critically-praised, sold-out run at The Public Theater, The New York Times raved Girl from the North Country "is as close as mortals come to heaven on earth." Now, this work of extraordinary beauty arrives on Broadway at last.
Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.
Girl from the North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Marco Paguia.
