Further Performances Announced For THE TONY AWARDS PRESENT: BROADWAY'S BACK!

Further details have been revealed for the performances taking part in tomorrow night's The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Tony Awards® Present: Broadway's Back! live from The Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Sunday, Sept. 26 on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The special will celebrate the return to live theatre and commemorate the 74th Annual Tony Awards® for the 2019-2020 season in a four-hour television and streaming event.

Variety has revealed details on some of the performances set to take place! Among the performances are David Byrne and the cast of American Utopia, John Legend and the cast of Ain't Too Proud, Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell performing a duet from Ragtime, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth performing from Wicked, a Hairspray reunion featuring Marissa Jaret Winokur and Matthew Morrison, and the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The three contenders for the Best Musical Tony Award - Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical - will also perform.

Earlier in the evening will be the live presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards® at 7:00 PM, live ET/4:00 PM, live PT, streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Hosted by Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer and actor Audra McDonald, the presentation will honor the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.