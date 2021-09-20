Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Chita Rivera & More Will Take the Stage at The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! 

CBS and The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards announced that some of Broadway's biggest stars will be taking the stage at The Tony Awards® Present: Broadway's Back! live from The Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Sunday, Sept. 26 on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The special will celebrate the return to live theatre and commemorate the 74th Annual Tony Awards® for the 2019-2020 season in a four-hour television and streaming event.

Annaleigh Ashford, Kerry Butler, Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega and BD Wong are just some of the artists who are set to appear. Additional performers and presenters will be announced later this week.

Tony and Grammy® Award-winning and two-time Academy Award nominated singer and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. will host The Tony Awards® Present: Broadway's Back! from 9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT. The special will bring the excitement of Broadway to viewers through a live concert event featuring superstar Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners re-uniting on stage to perform beloved classics and celebrate the joy and magic of live theatre. The re-opening of Broadway will be further celebrated with special performances from the three TONY-nominated Best Musical contenders, "Jagged Little Pill," "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" and "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," followed by the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.

Earlier in the evening will be the live presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards® at 7:00 PM, live ET/4:00 PM, live PT, streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Hosted by Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer and actor Audra McDonald, the presentation will honor the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A limited number of tickets to attend The 74th Annual Tony Awards, on Sunday, September 26th at The Winter Garden Theatre are now on sale. For more information please visit: tonyawards.com/tickets.

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! will be produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment, the team behind the annual Tony Awards® telecast. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.

The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Lauren Reid is Chair and Charlotte St. Martin is President. At the American Theatre Wing, Emilio Sosa is Chair and Heather A. Hitchens is President & CEO. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment are the Executive Producers of the 74th Annual Tony Awards. Mr. Weiss will also serve as Director of the 74th Annual Tony Awards.

Sponsors for The Tony Awards include: Carnegie Mellon University - the first-ever, exclusive higher education partner; City National - official bank of the Tony Awards and presenting sponsor of the Creative Arts Awards; MAC Cosmetics - official makeup partner; People/EW - official magazine partner; Playbill; Sofitel New York - the official hotel of the Tony Awards; Rainbow Room - official partner of the Tony Nominee Luncheon; Passion Roses - the official rose of the Tony Awards; and United Airlines - the official airline of the Tony Awards for over 20 years.