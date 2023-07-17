Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed

The complete cast and performance dates have been set for for the world premiere of Here We Are, the new musical from Stephen Sondheim and David Ives.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, Here We Are will feature Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray,Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos.

The understudies for Here We Are are Bradley Dean, Adam Harrington, Bligh Voth, Adante Carter, Mehry Eslaminia, and Lindsay Nicole Chambers.

The musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.

The strictly limited engagement will begin on Thursday, September 28 in The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W. 30th Street), with an Opening Night on Sunday, October 22, for 15 weeks only.

Here We Are will include choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tom Gibbons, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, musical direction and supervision by Alexander Gemignani, hair design by Wigmakers Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, July 20 at 12:00pm ET. Shed member presale begins tomorrow, Tuesday, July 18.

Here We Are is co-presented by The Shed (Artistic Director Alex Poots, President and COO Maryann Jordan, and Chief Executive Producer Madani Younis).

Oscar Arce serves as Associate Producer.