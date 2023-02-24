FAT HAM, ENGLISH, Kara Young, Saheem Ali & More Win Obie Awards for 2020-2022 Season

The American Theatre Wing has announced winners for the 66th Obie Awards, celebrating and honoring Off- and Off-Off-Broadway on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Terminal 5 (610 West 56th Street).

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the 37 awards selected by the OBIE judges to be celebrated at the 66th OBIE Awards on Monday evening. For this OBIES, the judges reviewed over 400 productions over the last three seasons including digital and audio works made during the pandemic," Ms. Hitchens expressed, "We look forward to finally gathering in person to celebrate the artistic excellence and resilience of the amazing artists and theatre companies that make up the Off- and Off-Off- Broadway community.­­"



Sustained and Lifetime Achievement winners will accept their awards during the ceremony. All other winner remarks will premiere on the American Theatre Wing's YouTube channel.



The awards are as follows:

BEST NEW AMERICAN PLAY

Sanaz Toossi, English (Atlantic Theater Company & Roundabout Theatre Company)

PLAYWRITING

Martyna Majok, Sanctuary City (New York Theater Workshop - NYTW)

DIRECTION

Taylor Reynolds, Man Cave (Page 73) and Tambo & Bones (Playwrights Horizons)

Awoye Timpo, Wedding Band (TFNA) and her work as founder of Classix

Matt Ray (Music Direction and Composition) The Hang (HERE)

SUSTAINED ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING

Saheem Ali, Nollywood Dreams (MCC); Merry Wives (The Public); Romeo y Julieta (The Public); and Fat Ham (The Public | National Black Theater - NBT)

David Brimmer, Wolf Play (SoHo Repertory)

PERFORMANCE

Stephanie Berry and Lizan Mitchell, On Sugarland (NYTW)

Brittany Bradford, Wedding Band (Theatre For a New Audience)

Kara Young, Twelfth Night (Classical Theatre of Harlem)

Arturo Luís Soria, Ni Mi Madre (Rattlestick)

SUSTAINED ACHIEVEMENT IN PERFORMANCE

Billy Eugene Jones for On Sugarland (NYTW) and Fat Ham (The Public)

Andrea Patterson, for Cullud Wattah (Public Theater); Confederates (Signature); and Seize the King (The Classical Theatre of Harlem)

DESIGN

Reza Behjat (Lighting Design), for English (Atlantic Theater Company & Roundabout Theatre Company) and Wish You Were Here (Playwrights Horizons)

SUSTAINED ACHIEVEMENT IN DESIGN

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Lighting Design) for Cullud Wattah (The Public), Oratorio for Living Things (Ars Nova), The Nosebleed (Lincoln Center Theater), Golden Shield (MTC), Snow in Midsummer (CSC), Fairycakes (Greenwich House), and What You Are Now (EST)

Nikiya Mathis (Hair and Wig Design) for Nollywood Dreams (MTC)

Machine Dazzle (Set and Costume Designer)

SPECIAL CITATIONS

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

THEATRE COMPANIES

The Sol Project

Theatre in Quarantine

See Lighting Foundation

Anticapitalism for Artists

ROSS WETZSTEON AWARD

The Classical Theatre of Harlem

Michael Feingold AWARD

Maestra Music



The 2023 awards are co-chaired by Obie-winning Director and Producing Artistic Leader David Mendizábal and veteran theatre critic Melissa Rose Bernardo. The judges' panel includes actor & fight choreographer Dave Anzuelo, scenic designer Wilson Chin, Obie-winning playwright Haruna Lee, Obie-winning director & playwright Lisa Peterson, and Obie-winning actor Heather Alicia Simms.

For tickets and other information, visit www.ObieAwards.com. The Obie Awards will be livestreamed for viewers who cannot attend in person on the Wing's YouTube channel.

Leading sponsor for the 2023 Obie Awards is artist-driven theatrical production company, No Guarantees. The Howard Gilman Foundation also serves as a supporting sponsor, with Super Awesome Friends as Digital Sponsor. The Obie Awards are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN THEATRE WING

The American Theatre Wing is a not-for-profit organization, founded on the eve of America's entry into WWI by 7 suffragists and theatre makers who came together to support the nation by harnessing the power of theatre. More than a century later, ATW's vital work continues to be driven by the fundamental belief that theatre is essential to our economic, educational, social, and emotional well-being as a society.

Through a powerful suite of programs that address all aspects of The National Theatre ecology, ATW encourages the discovery of theatre by people of all ages, nurtures talent on stage and off, creates pathways for success for students and young professionals, and encourages the development of the art form itself by recognizing and supporting innovative and excellent work with awards and grants. Building a just, equitable and inclusive American theatre is a guiding principle of all of ATW's work and programs.

ATW's Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative provides discovery, training, and career launching support to under-served young people. SpringboardNYC provides a bridge from college to career for young actors working to establish themselves on Broadway. The digital Masterclass offerings for rising creative professionals provide free access to advice, insight, and training by theatre's top creative professionals. The Network for Emerging Leaders of the Theatre creates a pathway for young aspiring theatre administrators to have successful careers by providing inside information, technical assistance, networking opportunities, and mentoring. ATW incubates innovative theatre throughout the country with the National Theatre Company Grants and through the Jonathan Larson® Grants, which support emerging musical theatre writers with significant unrestricted support. ATW gives students, professionals and audiences alike a virtual backstage pass through the five-time Emmy-nominated "Working in the Theatre" documentary series which illuminates the creative process.

ATW is the founder and co-presenter (with The Broadway League) of the Tony Awards®, and home to the OBIE Awards.

Visit AmericanTheatreWing.org to learn more about the extensive programming and grant opportunities for students, theatre professionals, and audiences. For the latest updates and news, follow the Wing on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.