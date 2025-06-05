Exclusive: 'You're Welcome' From HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Deluxe Edition Cast Recording

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ahead of the show's off-Broadway return this year, a Deluxe Edition of the World Premiere Cast Recording of Heathers the Musical will be released on Friday, June 6. The album will be available from Yellow Sound Label and is available for pre-order here.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the beloved musical’s original album, the Deluxe Edition contains the entire original 2014 Heathers world premiere cast album – featuring book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe – completely remastered for 2025.

The album includes seven Heathers bonus tracks, performed by a murderers’ row of Broadway stars: all three new songs added for the UK production, familiar Heathers songs reimagined in surprising ways, and a deleted duet for the characters of Veronica and Heather McNamara, recorded here for the first time. The album was produced by Michael Croiter, Kevin Murphy, and Laurence O’Keefe.

The bonus tracks include special new versions of songs from the original album, including “Our Love is God (Fado Ballad),” performed by Cordeone and Martina DaSilva; “Seventeen (Symphonic Version),” performed by Kristolyn Lloyd and George Salazar; and “Kindergarten Boyfriend (Bluegrass Lullaby)” performed by Will Chase. The new album also features new recordings of songs added to the hit London production, including “Never Shut Up Again,” performed by Adrianna Hicks, with Aaron Michael Ray and Matt DaSilva; “You’re Welcome,” performed by Alyse Alan Louis, Corey Cott, and Jason Gotay; and “I Say No,” performed by Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer. Finally, it features the world premiere recording of the new song “One by One,” performed by Ingrid Michaelson and Gizel Jiménez.

We've got your exclusive first listen to "You're Welcome" below!

After a long series of West End runs and national tours in the UK, a new production of Heathers the Musical is making its eagerly awaited return to New York City, starting performances on June 22 and playing a limited engagement through September 28 at New World Stages, Stage 1. Heathers the Musical will be directed by Andy Fickman, who directed the original Los Angeles and New York productions, as well as the subsequent UK shows. The new production is produced by Bill Kenwright LTD., Paul Taylor-Mills and Jerry Goehring.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D. turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody…

Based on the 1989 cult film by Daniel Waters that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers the Musical originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred Off-Broadway to New World Stages in 2014. The authors revised the show for the 2018 London premiere, incorporating several new songs and script changes that will be heard in New York for the first time. Heathers the Musical has had three smash hit West End productions and three tours, which have broken box office records throughout the UK and Ireland. Heathers the Musical won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and in 2022 was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel.

Since its premiere, Heathers the Musical has gained a large, devoted fan base known as the “Corn Nuts,” named after the cryptic final words of ringleader Heather Chandler. These fans have significantly contributed to the show’s international success, resulting in over 1,400 individual productions worldwide.

Heathers The Musical: World Premiere Cast Recording features performances by Barrett Wilbert Weed as Veronica and Ryan McCartan as J.D.; taking on the roles of The Heathers are Jessica Keenan Wynn as Heather Chandler, Elle McLemore as Heather McNamara, and Kristolyn Lloyd as Heather Duke. Katie Ladner stars as Martha Dunnstock, Jon Eidson as Ram Sweeney, Evan Todd as Kurt Kelly, Tony Award winner Anthony Crivello as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean, Daniel Cooney as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal, and Michelle Duffy as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom. Completing the cast are Dan Domenech, Cait Fairbanks, Rachel Flynn, Molly Hager, Charissa Hogeland, AJ Meijer, Matthew Schatz, and Dustin Sullivan.

The original album is based on the critically-acclaimed Off-Broadway production, described by The New York Post as “ingenious, naughty and very funny.” It received two 2014 Drama Desk Nominations (“Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical” for Barrett Wilbert Weed and “Outstanding Music” for Kevin Murphy & Laurence O’Keefe), two Lucille Lortel Award nominations (“Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical” for Barrett Wilbert Weed and “Outstanding Choreography” for Marguerite Derricks) and a “Best New Musical” nomination from the Off-Broadway Alliance Awards.

“Ever since Yellow Sound Label released the original Heathers cast album a decade ago, it’s been a cornerstone of our catalog,” says label founder and album producer Michal Croiter. “Now with the Deluxe Edition’s array of all-star bonus tracks, we’re thrilled that this score continues to grow and evolve, primed to be discovered by the new generation of fans.”

Heathers The Musical: World Premiere Cast Recording (Deluxe Edition) – Track List

1) Beautiful

2) Candy Store

3) Fight for Me

4) Freeze Your Brain

5) Big Fun

6) Dead Girl Walking

7) The Me Inside of Me

8) Blue

9) Our Love Is God

10) My Dead Gay Son

11) Seventeen

12) Shine a Light

13) Lifeboat

14) Shine a Light (Reprise)

15) Kindergarten Boyfriend

16) Yo Girl

17) Meant to Be Yours

18) Dead Girl Walking (Reprise)

19) I Am Damaged

20) Seventeen (Reprise)

BONUS TRACKS

21) Never Shut Up Again – Adrianna Hicks, Aaron Michael Ray, and Matt DaSilva

22) Our Love is God (Fado Ballad) – Cordeone and Martina DaSilva

23) Seventeen (Symphonic Version) – Krystolyn Lloyd and George Salazar

24) You’re Welcome – Alyse Alan Louis, Corey Cott, and Jason Gotay

25) Kindergarten Boyfriend (Bluegrass Lullaby) – Will Chase

26) I Say No – Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

27) One by One (World Premiere Recording) – Ingrid Michaelson and Gizel Jiménez