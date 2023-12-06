Exclusive: The Cast of HAMILTON Sings Carols For A Cure

Carols for a Cure: Vol. 23 is now available for purchase!

By: Dec. 06, 2023

HamiltonThe holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it.

Cast members from the cast of Hamilton came in to record  Good King Wenceslas under the Musical Direction of Erik Dodenhoff.  The cast puts a “Hamiltonian” spin on this recording.

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2023" is back with the 23rd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can. A project born completely out of love, "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" pairs the casts from famous Broadway musicals with songs that are both classic and new. The result is pure gold that will make you reach for the "repeat" button over and over again.

With a jaw-dropping list of all the most popular musicals, each production company  is allowed the creative freedom to choose their contribution. Instead of the typical live singing the artists are used to, they're provided with intimate studios that allow for vocal and instrumental isolations. This makes the album unique from the majority of cast albums on the market, and showcases some of the best voices and instrumentalists in the world.

Once again this recording is Produced by Lynn Pinto and Engineered by Andros Rodriguez.

Proceeds of the recording will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.  “Broadway's incredible, dedicated nonprofit organization that helps individual people with serious illnesses such as AIDS and women's health issues receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country," according to "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" producer Lynn Pinto.

Purchase Carols for a Cure: Vol. 23 today!

Photo Credit: Genevive Rafter Keddy 

Hamilton
Marc delaCruz

Hamilton
Eddy Lee

Hamilton
Erik Dodenhoff (Music Director) and Jarrod Spector

Hamilton
Yana Perrault, Kim Taylor, Damani Van Rensalier, Johanna Moise and Lauren Boyd

Hamilton
Marc delaCruz, Alexander Ferguson and Jarrod Spector

Hamilton
Eddy Lee, Ebrin R. Stanley, Marc delaCruz, Alexander Ferguson and Jarrod Spector

Hamilton
Jarrod Spector

Hamilton
Yana Perrault

Hamilton
Ebrin R. Stanley and Jarrod Spector

Hamilton
Ebrin R. Stanley

Hamilton
Jarrod Spector

Hamilton
Ebrin R. Stanley

Hamilton
Demani Van Rensalier

Hamilton
Johanna Moise

Hamilton
Yana Perrault

Hamilton
Andros Rodriguez, Demani Van Rensalier, Jarrod Spector, Lynn Pinto, Erik Dodenhoff, Ebrin R. Stanley, Lauren Boyd and Yana Perrault

Hamilton
Vito Chiavuzzo (Saxophone)

Hamilton
Erik Dodenhoff (Music Director)

Hamilton
Augie Haas (Trumpet)

Hamilton
Vito Chiavuzzo (Saxophone), Todd Groves (Saxophone), Erik Dodenhoff (Music Director), Augie Haas (Trumpet) and Michael Gorham (Trumpet)

Hamilton
Anja Wood

Hamilton
Erik Dodenhoff, Anja Wood (Cello), Erin Benim Maryland (Violin), Jonathan Dinklage (Violin) and Angela Pickett (Viola)




