Hamilton
Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress

Dec. 12, 2018  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, earlier this month, the creators of Hamilton, including writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and music director Alex Lacamoire, received a unique Kennedy Center Honors as "trailblazing creators of a transformative work that defies category."

The recipients were celebrated on December 2, in a star-studded ceremony on the KENNEDY Center Opera House stage, which will be broadcast on the CBS Network for the 41st consecutive year as a two-hour primetime special on Wednesday, December 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Below, check out exclusive photos as John Dickerson from CBS Morning News interviews the four creators ahead of accepting the special honor at the Library of Congress in Washington, DC., where the largest collection of Alexander Hamilton papers resides. View some online here.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamiltonis the story of America then, as told by America now.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
John Dickerson, from CBS Morning News interviews Andy Blankenbuehler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alex Lacamoire and Thomas Kail

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
John Dickerson interviews Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Andy Blankenbuehler and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
John Dickerson interviews Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Andy Blankenbuehler, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
John Dickerson interviews Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Andy Blankenbuehler, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
John Dickerson interviews Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
John Dickerson interviews Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
John Dickerson interviews Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Andy Blankenbuehler with researcher Julie Miller

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Alex Lacamoire and Luis Miranda with researcher Julie Miller

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda and Thomas Kail

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Researcher Julie Miller and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Thomas Kail, researcher Julie Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, John Dickerson, researcher Julie Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, John Dickerson, researcher Julie Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, researcher Julie Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Alex Lacamoire visits Broadway composer archives the Reading Room

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Alex Lacamoire

Exclusive Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Creatives Visit the Library of Congress
Andy Blankenbuehler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alex Lacamoire and Thomas Kail

