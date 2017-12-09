Exclusive Photo Coverage: GROUNDHOG DAY Cast Heads Back to Punx, PA for Carols For A Cure!

The Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived.

The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.

Below, check out exclusive photos of the cast of GROUNDHOG DAY as they record their track, "Oh Little Town of Punx, PA."

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season. The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Michael Gacetta, Camden Gonzales, Rheaume Crenshaw, Katy Geraghty, Tari Kelly, Michael Fatica, Vishal Vaidya, Sean Montgomery, William Parry and Josh Lamon



Sean Montgomery