Exclusive Photo Coverage: GROUNDHOG DAY Cast Heads Back to Punx, PA for Carols For A Cure!

Dec. 9, 2017  

Exclusive Photo Coverage: GROUNDHOG DAY Cast Heads Back to Punx, PA for Carols For A Cure!The Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived.

The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.

Below, check out exclusive photos of the cast of GROUNDHOG DAY as they record their track, "Oh Little Town of Punx, PA."

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season. The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Katy Geraghty

Michael Gacetta (Music Director)

Vishal Vaidya

Josh Lamon

Sean Montgomery

Rebecca Faulkenberry

William Parry

Sean Montgomery, William Parry and Joseph Medeiros

Michael Fatica, Raymond J. Lee, Vishal Vaidya and Josh Lamon

Sean Montgomery, William Parry, Joseph Medeiros, Michael Fatica, Raymond J. Lee, Vishal Vaidya and Josh Lamon

Rheaume Crenshaw and Rebecca Faulkenberry

Camden Gonzales, Katy Geraghty and Tari Kelly

Sean Montgomery, William Parry, Joseph Medeiros, Michael Fatica, Raymond J. Lee, Vishal Vaidya, Rheaume Crenshaw, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Camden Gonzales, Katy Geraghty and Tari Kelly

Rebecca Faulkenberry

Rebecca Faulkenberry

Raymond J. Lee

Raymond J. Lee

Camden Gonzales

Camden Gonzales

Joseph Medeiros

Tari Kelly

Tari Kelly

Michael Fatica

Michael Fatica

Rheaume Crenshaw

Rheaume Crenshaw

Katy Geraghty

Katy Geraghty

Vishal Vaidya

William Parry

Josh Lamon

Michael Gacetta, Camden Gonzales, Rheaume Crenshaw, Katy Geraghty, Tari Kelly, Michael Fatica, Vishal Vaidya, Sean Montgomery, William Parry and Josh Lamon

Sean Montgomery


